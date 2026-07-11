His Friend Kept Backing Out of Plans—So He Finally Said What He Really Thought

Wow…these are fightin’ words!

If you call someone a name that’s pretty offensive, you better expect some kind of response.

And, in my humble opinion, SNAKE is a pretty bad one.

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, folks!

A man explained why he called his friend that dreaded name for the way he’s been treated.

Read his story, and see what you think.

AITA for calling my friend a snake? “My friend Colin and I have had a rough few months. We made plans a couple times to hang out but other things got in the way or he would ghost, and it was hurtful. We had a long talk about it, and decided we were going to play a new DLC together when it came out for our favorite game. All week we talked about how excited we were to play together.

Ouch…

The day comes, and Colin texts me 30 minutes before to say “hey I am going to be playing with someone else but I hope we can soon.” It infuriated me. If he knew this, why lead me on all week? The next day, I told him it was hurtful he did that again after we’d been having a rough patch, and he knew I was looking forward to this.

He was about to drop the hammer.

He switched the topic to say “can we talk about something serious for a second?” (which made me mad, he implied my feelings weren’t serious). Then he said “I’ve come to the conclusion we won’t work as friends. You get upset at me and think I am hurtful when I am not. Just because I play with other people doesn’t give you the right to be upset.”

He didn’t hold back.

I was very heated by this point and said “you’re a snake, you just wanted this all along. To hurt me and then act like I am so bad you have to get away. I don’t care if you play with others but lying to me all week that we are going to hang out just to ditch me 30 minutes before is going to hurt anyone.” Colin then kept bringing up how he isn’t a snake and he can’t believe me, no one has ever called him that, no friend has ever been so mean to him to call him snake. I do regret name-calling, but I think he did a very hurtful thing and tried to act like I was upset for no good reason. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Maybe these two aren’t as good of friends as he thinks they are…

And that can be a tough thing to realize!

These two “friends” might want to go their separate ways…