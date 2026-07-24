His Neighbor Took His Crush on Someone Else Personally—Now He’s Adjusting His Daily Schedule to Avoid Her

Yowza…this definitely doesn’t sound good!

How would you feel if someone was interested in you romantically, you didn’t feel the same way, and that person went out of their way to make you uncomfortable every time they saw you?

That’s pretty rough!

And the guy who wrote this story is going through it.

Take a look at what he had to say about his neighbor who is really getting on his nerves.

Miserable neighbor. “I moved into an apartment complex and made friends with a neighbor woman. We were friends for around 2 years. We had another neighbor move into the complex. She was a younger, attractive woman that we both became friends with. I took a liking to the new neighbor and we spent a lot of time together. My other neighbor seemingly did not like this.

This was getting interesting…

From what I can tell, the original neighbor which I liked as a friend ONLY, sabotaged my friendship with the other attractive neighbor because the attractive neighbor eventually ghosted me out of nowhere… Full transparency, I did tell the original neighbor that I liked the other woman etc. That was my fault and I know that. So, I and original neighbor had a falling out, due to HER crashing out on me over trauma dumping on me one night that I invited her over to go look at the blood moon. Completely friendly invitation.

These two should probably just avoid each other…

I proceeded to cut her off on all socials and blocked her number because I have no reason to tolerate a miserable vindictive person. Now this miserable neighbor is consistently making remarks to me whenever we cross paths, (she lives basically above me in another unit). She thinks I’m “hiding” (her own words) from her when I see her and I go around the corner because I want nothing to do with her. She has made a unsolicited comment to me about this, me “hiding” from her… Ummmm no.

Makes sense to me!

I’m avoiding you to curb any potentially negative interactions between us Mind you, I try and not make any conversation with her when I see her. But she always says some rude comment to me in passing. Today my brother passed away. I’ve been going through some pretty serious grief.

What a creep!

I was outside on my phone today talking to a friend, and was out of her sight when I hear her say “Nice hiding, idiot.” At what point do I take this to the police and file a restraining order based on undue harassment? I’m not going to feed into her rude behavior and respond, I’m gonna collect evidence. Then once I have enough, have to local PD tell her to knock it off… Just wondering what y’all would do.”

Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And another reader weighed in.

Well…this is awkward.

You can say that again!

Good grief!

He needs to keep this neighbor as far away as possible…