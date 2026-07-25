Neighbors Keep Blocking Part Of Their Driveway—And Talking To Them Hasn’t Helped

Imagine living next door to neighbors who park their cars on the street even though they have a driveway. Meanwhile you also have a driveway and park your cars in the driveway. What would you do if your neighbor partially blocked your driveway with his car when he parked on the street?

In this story, one couple is dealing with this exact situation. They find it so frustrating especially since talking to the neighbors doesn’t seem to help at all. They don’t understand why the neighbors don’t just park in their driveway. Then, this would be a non-issue.

I’d be pretty frustrated by this situation too. Keep reading for all the details.

Mildly infuriating- parking issue Ok so I live in a wonderful neighbourhood in a semi detached house. I have a drive that can hold two cars. We only have one car and park on the left side of the drive. The right side is empty and used my guests and when we have work on the house.

This sounds so annoying!

Our neighbour on the right. Has two cars and a drive. They never use their drive rather parking on the street and in front of their house. So for the last couple of years once or twice a week the husband parks his car and overhangs our drive by 1-2 feet. We spoken to them and asked them to stop but after awhile he goes back.

This is so weird!

On a number of occasions they have had work and have suggested the workers park in front of our house, instead of moving their car. They never ask. I get we don’t use the side often however I don’t get the logic and why they just don’t use their drive (also both cars are electric so god knows where they are charging – as it is not at their house 🤣).

It would be hard not to be annoyed at this neighbor.

I don’t want to make an issue of it as they are the type to hold a grudge, passive but unpleasant, so have try to stay on their good side, it’s a wonderful neighbourhood and don’t want issues. We have raised it, knocked on the door, texted them not sure what else …. But starting to feel that our behaviour is petty. Yesterday he overhung by just 1/4 foot and I lost my 💩 😳. Any advice would be helpful

Can they have the neighbor’s car towed for blocking their driveway?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Within 4 feet? That doesn’t sound right, but it’s definitely illegal to block a driveway.

Here’s some more advice.

This is an interesting idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another person has a suggestion.

OP would have to park clear at the end of their driveway in order to prevent the neighbor from partially blocking it, and that still might not work. Adding a planter may not work either since I assume part of the problem here is that they don’t want the driveway blocked at all so they can easily pull in and out of it.

Getting the neighbor towed, ticketed or both would be the best option. If the neighbor has to pay, I bet he’ll suddenly change his ways.

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