The Fatigue Trap: Why an Exhausted Nurse Is Reeling After His Partner Turned His Need for Sleep Into a Personal Attack

Generally, relationships work best when both people care about each other’s needs.

That’s where the couple in this story ran into trouble. He worked a 12-hour shift on very little sleep and agreed to work another early shift the next morning at a clinic he had never been to before.

So, when his girlfriend asked to come over that night, he told her he needed to get some sleep.

Instead of understanding, she turned the conversation back to herself and made him feel guilty.

Now he’s left wondering if he made the wrong decision.

Read on to see what you think.

AITAH for needing a night to myself even though my gf had a pretty bad day? I (30M) work as an RN and spent yesterday working 12 hours in urgent care on four hours of sleep. I opened and closed. Normally, I would have today off, but I had picked up an opening shift at a location I was unfamiliar with that is about 15 minutes farther away than my regular clinic. Yesterday, my girlfriend (33F) had a bad day. We talked about it throughout the day, and I even tried to call her, but she didn’t pick up. She called back around 9 p.m. when I got home. I was exhausted and talked to her about her day on the phone for a little while.

They had spent the last several nights together.

Then she asked to come over. We have had issues with boundaries and whether it is okay to say no in the past. We even broke up over similar issues. Now we are freshly rebuilding, and I want things to be healthy, so I told her no. I explained that I was tired, that I needed to get some rest and be alert early in the morning at an unfamiliar location, and that while I care about her and her day, I had a long day as well and needed to rest. For added context, we had hung out the previous five days, and she slept over four of them.

Suddenly, she had a lot of feelings.

Well, this did not go well. She said she felt rejected, which I acknowledged. I tried to tell her I was not rejecting her and that I do care, but I really just didn’t have it in me. She told me that it really hurt her, that it felt like I didn’t care if she had a bad day, and that when I had a bad day two nights ago, she showed up (I didn’t even ask her to). She said she isn’t getting the same energy back from me. She said she was hoping we could just play some games and chill, but that it was “fine” and she would just “self-soothe.” Her tone was hostile, and she really made me feel bad for saying no.

Now, he feels guilty.

When I pointed out that I do show up for her and spend time with her and that I had asked her to come over the past five nights, she said, “Yeah, but I wasn’t having bad days, and now I am. It just feels like you don’t show up for me.” Then she said, “I’m not trying to make you feel guilty.” Well, I feel guilty as heck, and today she seems rough around the edges. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he feels guilty, but her behavior is not okay.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

This is so true!

As this person points out, he had a bad day too!

Here’s someone who suggests it wasn’t an emergency.

This person gets it.

His girlfriend crossed the line the moment she tried to make him feel guilty for needing a little sleep.

After spending five straight days together, asking for one night to rest shouldn’t have turned into an argument.

Instead, she made the whole conversation about what she needed and never seemed to stop and consider what he needed. That kind of relationship gets exhausting in a hurry.

Now it’s up to him to decide what happens next. He can set some firm boundaries and hope she respects them, or he can accept that this relationship may never feel balanced and move on.

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