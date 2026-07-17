Older Sister Gave Her Blessing When Her Sister Dated Her Ex, but Took It Back After the Proposal

When you’re young, your very first relationships can feel like everything. Because suddenly you have a person in your corner who you can confide in, who shows you love and affection, and who you can make plans with. It’s easy to feel the big feelings that come with love and assume that this will be forever, that you’ve found your person and nothing could get in your way.

Of course, while some high school sweethearts make it, the majority don’t – because the odds are stacked against them. Over you late teens and early twenties, you change a lot. Whether it’s physically, mentally, or emotionally, that growth can leave you feeling more and more distant from the person you once loved, until you realise that you weren’t right for each other after all.

It’s natural, and it happens. You wish them the best, and move on – even though it hurts to say goodbye to someone you so deeply cared for. But it’s all for the best, in the long run.

The oldest sister in this story said goodbye to her college boyfriend when she graduated, because she didn’t want to go long-distance. But when he turned up in her family five years later, things took a turn for the worse.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for going to a wedding my entire family is boycotting? I have several sisters, and this situation involves two of them. Our oldest sister (April) was dating Jack for two years while they were in college. She was a year ahead of him and when she graduated, she got a job offer in another state. She didn’t want a long distance relationship so she broke up with him before moving. The entire time they dated, we only met him twice – so when they broke up, our family completely forgot about him.

But within the family, Jack wasn’t forgotten for long.

Five years later, our youngest sister (Megan) was at an industry convention for her job and ran into Jack as he was one of the speakers. One thing led to another and they started long distance dating. Before it got serious, Megan asked April if she cared, and was given “permission” to continue. April was engaged at the time and didn’t seem to care about their relationship. This year Jack moved back to our state to be closer to Megan, and they eventually got engaged.

Over time though, April started to get weird about things.

April started to make demands like being the maid of honor, vetoing the venue they picked, and not wanting to invite some mutual friends. I’m a dude and Megan’s wedding will be the first one I’ll be going to so I’m not sure April’s demands are out of line but both sisters ended up in a screaming match. I wasn’t there but I heard it got vicious. To make a long story short, our family decided to boycott Megan’s wedding next year. Her reasoning is that Megan is breaking some rule by marrying her ex.

Let’s see how this brother feels about that.

Of course I think that’s a stupid reason. Megan and I have always been closer than the rest of the siblings so I decided I’m going to attend the wedding. Now April is on my case and saying that because I’m a guy, I don’t understand what a betrayal it is for Megan to marry her ex. Our family is saying I’m betraying April by supporting Megan’s betrayal. Now it’s this whole mess and I’m getting nonstop texts about what an *** I am. AITA?

This family sounds toxic. You have to feel sorry for Megan and Jack, who innocently and organically got together, five years after Jack’s relationship with April ended, and were given the go-ahead by a happily-engaged April.

Now it seems like April has rescinded that permission, and you really have to wonder why.

But as for the brother who is attending Megan’s wedding regardless? At least someone isn’t treating her poorly for no reason at all.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person felt really sorry for Megan, who tried to do the right thing all along.

While others thought that April was probably jealous.

Meanwhile, plenty of Redditors praised the brother for being a decent person amongst all the chaos.

It feels very much like April rules the roost in this family – and she knows it. Because the very fact that she gave her blessing to Megan and Jack, but was then able to rescind it – then suddenly all her family were on her side? That’s crazy. When Megan and Jack consulted her before getting serious, she had her opportunity to object, and didn’t take it. She was more focused on her own engagement, and maybe didn’t see their relationship going anywhere.

But now her younger sister is also engaged and planning a wedding, and maybe she’s feeling blindsided, even though they did everything right. Perhaps she thought her wedding would be the only one the family would be imminently celebrating, and that’s why she’s making such a fuss – to the extent that others are boycotting her sister’s wedding. Perhaps she just needs that attention, and she has most of her family wrapped around her finger.

The fact that the brother has his own mind and is determined to stick by Megan, even in the fact of his guilt-tripping family, shows a real decency and strength of character. He’s the one wedding guest making good decisions here, and seeing April for what she is. He’s the brother his sister needs, and let’s hope he continues to be that for her while the rest of the family are letting her down.

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