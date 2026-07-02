“Park It For Me!”: New Driver Sparks Bitter Office Feud After Coworker Refuses to Help Her Find a Valet Substitute at Work

Imagine being a new driver. If you had trouble parking your car in a tight parking lot at work, would you ask someone to park your car for you or park your car somewhere else, like the street?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she ended up flipping out and basically having a meltdown with her anger aimed at her coworker who carpools with her.

After this, I wouldn’t blame her coworker if she never rides with her again, but that’s not the real issue here. The big question is if the driver overreacted. I think the answer is an obvious yes. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for getting stressed about parking? I have recently passed my test and I’m a little bit of a nervous driver. Me and one of my closest friends have started carpooling to work together and have generally gone for street parking. This morning, we were able to park in the car park at work but it’s really small and squeezed in so the parking is a nightmare.

OP had a meltdown in the parking lot.

My friend was being calm and telling me what to do and when to turn but I had a bit of a meltdown and ended up stalling in the middle of the car park and turned the engine off. She tried to say what I needed to do and it was ok, no one was looking. And I yelled at her to please go get someone from our floor to park the car for me. She offered to do it and I said no I want someone who will calmly do it.

She waited and waited…

She went up to our floor, and I didn’t see her for about 15 mins. So I went looking for her, and she was sat at the desk ready to work so I flipped. I yelled at her asking why she was there and not asking anyone to help me.

She said she didn’t appreciate the way I was speaking to her, and doesn’t want to speak to me at the moment.

Now, OP is wondering who messed up.

I told her fine and got back into the car and parked on the street. We didn’t speak all day, and I saw her getting a taxi home. I don’t want to text her because she’s being ignorant and not talking about her feelings but my housemate says I’m a jerk for the way I acted. AITA here?

I get that OP is a nervous driver, but then just park on the street if that’s easier. No big deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out that the coworker stayed calm.

A new driver offers some advice.

Another person thinks OP messed up.

Another person thinks OP needs to apologize.

Driving can be stressful, and parking is part of driving. It sounds like OP shouldn’t be participating in a carpool if she isn’t confident in her driving skills. She needs to drive to work solo until she feels confident driving. It would be awful to be a passenger in her car.

Her coworker even offered to help her. Yelling at her for trying to help is really ridiculous. I get that she was stressed out, but then she should’ve just done what she ended up doing and park on the street.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.