Person Agrees To Move In With A Friend, But Their New Roommate’s Habits Quickly Become A Nightmare

You never really know what someone is truly like until you live with them.

I remember someone said that to me a long time and I kind of just brushed it off…

Until I learned the hard way that they were speaking the truth!

It’s funny how that works sometimes…

In today’s story, a woman explained why she thinks moving in with her friend might not have been the best idea.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Moving in with my friend may have been my BIGGEST mistake. “I swear this is one of those situations where every individual story sounds kind of insignificant, but after a year of it I feel like I’m losing my mind. My flatmate somehow turns every normal interaction into a therapy session or a debate. I genuinely feel like I can’t just… exist.

I’m already annoyed…

I’ll literally be sitting on the couch after a long day, zoning out on my phone, and suddenly they’re asking if I’m mad. I say no. They ask again because they’re convinced something’s wrong. Then comes 10–20 minutes of me explaining that I’m genuinely just tired or quiet, apologizing if I accidentally came across differently, reassuring them over and over that I’m not upset, and somehow none of it lands. It’s like my own explanation of my emotions carries less weight than whatever they’ve already decided I’m feeling. The exact same thing happens over text. If I send a message that’s a bit shorter than usual because I’m busy, suddenly I’m being told, “You know I need things phrased a certain way or I’ll think something’s wrong.”

Ugh!

We literally text all day because we live together. Sometimes “okay” just means okay. I don’t want to have to analyze every message, every full stop and every sentence like I’m negotiating a peace treaty. Another thing that completely drains me is that every tiny decision somehow becomes a major discussion. I don’t mean actual important decisions (I mean completely normal day-to-day things).

This is exhausting.

Going to the supermarket, sorting something around the flat, making a small plan… everything somehow turns into a 30-minute conversation about preferences, feelings, possibilities, or why something can’t just be straightforward. Nothing is ever simple. There’s also this really strange competitiveness that I still don’t fully understand. I’ll genuinely compliment them, hype them up, tell them they look nice or congratulate them when something good happens. Looking back, I realized I almost never get that energy back. If they compliment me, it feels forced, almost like it’s squeezed out before the conversation immediately moves on. Whenever something good happens to me, it somehow circles back to them within about 30 seconds. It’s subtle, but after living together for a long time you start noticing that you’re always celebrating them, while they rarely seem genuinely excited for you.

They sound like a narcissist!

Another moment that really summed up the whole dynamic happened when I came back from the airport after probably the most exhausting couple of weeks of my life having literally been on a different continent. I asked if they could come home around 10 p.m. to let me into the flat because of an issue with the key (admittedly my fault, albeit I had done this for them DURING work before multiple times immediately in the middle of the day when they forgot their keys). They were finishing a work project while sitting at a “bar” or lobby of some sort and wanted to stay there until midnight because they preferred working there (we have a huge house with many co-working spaces so that is not a deterrent). Instead of coming home for literally five minutes, they hid the key under the entrance mat, even though it had our flat number attached to it. Apparently that made more sense than briefly interrupting their evening so we wouldn’t get robbed. The moment that genuinely broke my brain happened recently. We had both agreed on something, and apparently they expected me to be more visibly excited about it. I wasn’t upset, I was literally just sitting quietly processing my thoughts.

Jeez, give it a rest!

Somehow that turned into them becoming convinced I wasn’t happy. I reassured them multiple times that I was completely fine, but they got increasingly upset, ended up crying and left because I “wasn’t happy enough.” I honestly didn’t even know what I was supposed to do with that. None of this is one huge dramatic event. That’s what makes it so hard to explain. It’s just this relentless accumulation of tiny interactions where I feel like I have to justify my mood, monitor my wording, reassure them repeatedly and navigate conversations that never needed to happen in the first place. Has anyone else lived with someone like this? Because I genuinely can’t tell if this is just a personality clash or if other people would also find this completely exhausting.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this doesn’t seem to be a good fit.

And sometimes, it’s simply a bad idea to live with your friends.

You just never know if you’ll still want to be friends after spending that much time together.

This roommate situation is a total disaster…