Pay Dispute: Restaurant Staff Question Management After Tip Money Goes Missing

Being exploited is a terrible feeling. I hated it whenever it happened to me in my business.

Imagine working at a restaurant where all of your tips are pooled and finding out that a technical issue is causing you to get paid less than you should. What would you do if management downplayed your concerns?

In this story, one worker discovered a problem just like this, and he’s having a wake up call.

Keep reading for all the details and to see how you’d handle it.

Should I be more upset… I work in up scale steakhouse. 100 percent shared tip pool. I’m 1 of 2 of the seasoned servers with the most experience and hospitality, not an order taker. I usually work the VIP parties in the private dining rooms. These have a minimum spending limit for each room and a down payment is required.

The amount this time seems doable, if I’m remembering a bachelorette party with bottle service correctly. Haha.

Sometimes the down payment is 800, sometimes its 2,000. Tonight the down payment was 1,000. Auto gratuity is 20% of the total bill. But after viewing the check tonight I felt like rain man when I noticed that the auto gratuity of 20% was “after the deposit was taken off. So basically, we got shorted 200. I brought it up to management and it was like they knew about this and thought it was ok for now, and they are going to try to fix it for the future.

I feel for this worker. Been there, done that. It’s no fun realizing your employer has been screwing you over!

We are using a new system and they don’t know how to get keep the whole gratuity after inserting the down payment on the final bill… The party tonight tipped an extra 200 cash, on top of the 400 auto gratuity, so I’m not that worried about it, but now has me thinking about how many thousands we’ve been missing out on. Should I be more upset? I think I’ll give management a week or two to fix this before I tell the team. Some of the team I work with is a bit hypersensitive, overreactive, and temperamental. Or maybe I’m too chill about it.

Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.

It sounds like a better gig. You can also probably learn about business from their conversations. I’d listen in and ask for business cards.

This is what I was thinking. It can’t be legal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

It is. I bet the managers are just scaring staff into submission.

It’s awful that this worker’s wages are shorted because of a flawed billing process. But it doesn’t just affect him. Since the tips are pooled, it affects all of the employees.

It’s easy for management to say that it’s not a big deal and they’ll fix it. It doesn’t affect them. It is a big deal.



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