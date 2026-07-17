Retail Worker Tries to Help Customer Find a Selfie Stick, but the Conversation Takes a Strange Turn

Imagine going to a store to look for a specific item. If the retail worker at the store told you that they didn’t have any in stock, what would you do? Would you continue to browse other items in the store, leave, or say something that insinuates you think the employee is able to help you more than he lets on?

In this story, one customer was in this situation and said something kind of odd. The employee still isn’t quite sure exactly how the customer expected him to respond, but all he could do was agree with him.

It’s definitely a customer interaction that would stick with you!

Let’s read all about it.

“I suppose I should go and give my money to one of your COMPETITORS then?” Customer (C:) walks in, goes over to our wall of accessories (phone cases, screen protectors, battery packs, headphones, etc.), begins to browse. I (Me:) approach, Me: “Hi guys, are you alright? Need a hand finding anything?” C: “Do you have selfie sticks?”

They don’t.

Me: “Sorry we don’t stock them at the moment, but we usually get some around Christmas time. All we have at the moment is pop sockets and car mounts.” I gesture towards that area of the display. C: “Oh ok.” Customer continues to look over the accessory panel.

What did the customer expect?

C: “I suppose I should go and give my money to one of your COMPETITORS then?” Customer gives a stare, as if I should offer a solution that will allow him to spend his money here. Me: “I suppose so? Sorry, there’s not much I can do when we don’t sell the item you’re looking for…” Customer gives one last look over the accessory panel and leaves. As if I a: can make an item we don’t sell appear out of nowhere, and b: am personally affected in any way if he spends his £10 in a different store.

It’s not like he was hiding the selfie sticks. If he had one, I’m sure he’d be happy to sell it.

That was a weird customer interaction!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This reminds me of Santa Claus in the movie Miracle on 34th Street.

Again, I’m thinking of the same movie.

Might as well give the customers what they want, even if it’s just the attitude they seem to want.

This is what I was thinking too!

Let’s define a competitor. A competitor in the world of retail would be someone who sells the same thing (or something very similar) to what someone else sells. In this case, we’re talking about selfie sticks. If one store doesn’t sell selfies sticks but another store does, at least when it comes to that product, they’re not competitors.

Now, about the comments about sending customers to other stores. It’s crazy that it sounds like that’s actually good for business, but at the same time, it makes sense. It makes the store seem honest and like they actually care about the customers more than the bottom line. That’s enough to make any customer a loyal customer!

Not that I think the customer in this story will be a loyal customer. He just sounded really annoying.

At least he left without too much drama.

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