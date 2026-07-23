A Server Was Already Struggling With an Unruly Family. Then a Remark From Another Table Made the Shift Even Worse.

Imagine working at a restaurant, and a family comes in with little kids. Would you expect the kids to be well-behaved or rambunctious?

In this story, one server explains what happened when a family with 3 young children showed up at the restaurant. The kids weren’t exactly well-behaved, and the adults at the table didn’t do much, if anything, to get them to behave. Instead, they seemed to encourage their bad behavior.

It sounds like a pretty awful table to wait on, but a couple at another table observed something that was even more disturbing.

Let’s read all about it.

Please watch and properly take care of your children while dinning out I had a table of 7 come in last night during our dinner rush. It was a mom, dad, their 3 babies/toddlers and the two grandparents. Right away things started out great when the mom, who still looks pretty young asks for a margarita and then gets upset when I ask to ID her. “Ugh, everyone in this restaurant knows me, I come here all of the time” To which the grandpa adds “C’mon, of course she’s over 21, she has 3 kids” Um ok? That still doesn’t mean I don’t need to card her. It’s illegal and I’m not about to get a $1,000 fine.

The kids were pretty wild.

Anyways, moving on to when they get their food. Their 3 little boys are SCREAMING and the infant is crawling all over their table sticking his hands and feet all over the food (it’s gross but whatever). They keep demanding refills of soda for the 4 year old because the two year old keeps “stealing” his soda. Overall a nightmare to wait on when you’re super busy with a bunch of other tables.

Thank goodness someone told her!

When they finally leave, this sweet older couple at another table flag me down and say “hi honey, you might want to clean and disenfect all of those salt and pepper shakers at that table because those kids had them in their mouths” Apparently the grandma saw this happen but was cooing and giggling over it when they were still dining saying how cute her grandboys were. She didn’t think to let anyone know that they had their saliva all over the salt and pepper shakers. Please, control your children if you go out to eat with them. Please.

Wow. Just wow! Especially about the salt and pepper shakers. I’d be concerned the kids would get sick from whoever touched them earlier. I can’t imagine leaving and not alerting anyone that they needed to be cleaned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It really is baffling.

Another person agrees that it’s gross.

Everyone seems confused by the salt and pepper situation.

A dad weighs in.

I have a funny image in my head of a parent entering a restaurant with a bucket full of cleaning products, and they’re like, “It’s okay. I’ll clean up the mess” while pointing to the kids. But seriously, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if you know your kids are messy.

I don’t understand the salt and pepper shaker thing. I can’t believe parents would think this would be acceptable behavior.

Some kids really can’t handle restaurants.

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