A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

Are actors above the rules? No. No, they’re not.

What would you do if you were working as a server at a restaurant and a famous actor came in with his son? If his son tried to order something that’s not legal for a child to order, would you let him, or would you stick to the rules?

In this story, one server is in this situation, and I’m assuming they didn’t let the child place that order. However, that’s not really what the story’s about. It’s more of a case of a child who is a little bit too honest, and an actor who may not be all that good at acting or parenting. Or, the child might be lying, and the actor might be telling the truth.

Read all about it to decide who you believe.

Dad lets me have it! So I used to serve at a “fancy” burger place in the Midwest, and was probably one of my favorite jobs aside from making tips. So one night a fairly famous actor who live locally came in for his sons birthday(around7-9). He called ahead and or manager told me they’d be in my section and gave us all a warning to not ask for autographs, which btw was the first thing that witch did when they got there. A=actor, S= son M=me

Ordering drinks took an interesting turn.

M: since it’s your birthday let’s start with you. What would you like to drink? S: whiskey! M: haha I can’t do that but maybe a shake or a pop?

Kids are too honest.

S: why not my dad lets me all the time. A(looks terrified by the way): I don’t give him whiskey. He’s joking S: dads a liar. He gives me enough to make me a man.

Yikes! I believe the son!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory about what happened.

Another person points out why the actor was probably really stressed out.

This is funny!

Here’s another funny story at a restaurant.

You never know what kids are going to say, and it can also be really hard to tell when they’re lying or telling the truth. It’s possible the little boy drinks whiskey all the time, had it once, or has never had it. Who knows? The actor is lucky that nobody (such as OP) shared this story with the tabloids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.