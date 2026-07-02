July 2, 2026 at 3:55 pm

A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

by Jayne Elliott

little boy at a restaurant

Shutterstock

Are actors above the rules? No. No, they’re not.

What would you do if you were working as a server at a restaurant and a famous actor came in with his son? If his son tried to order something that’s not legal for a child to order, would you let him, or would you stick to the rules?

In this story, one server is in this situation, and I’m assuming they didn’t let the child place that order. However, that’s not really what the story’s about. It’s more of a case of a child who is a little bit too honest, and an actor who may not be all that good at acting or parenting. Or, the child might be lying, and the actor might be telling the truth.

Read all about it to decide who you believe.

Dad lets me have it!

So I used to serve at a “fancy” burger place in the Midwest, and was probably one of my favorite jobs aside from making tips.

So one night a fairly famous actor who live locally came in for his sons birthday(around7-9).

He called ahead and or manager told me they’d be in my section and gave us all a warning to not ask for autographs, which btw was the first thing that witch did when they got there.

A=actor, S= son M=me

Ordering drinks took an interesting turn.

M: since it’s your birthday let’s start with you. What would you like to drink?

S: whiskey!

M: haha I can’t do that but maybe a shake or a pop?

Kids are too honest.

S: why not my dad lets me all the time.

A(looks terrified by the way): I don’t give him whiskey. He’s joking

S: dads a liar. He gives me enough to make me a man.

Yikes! I believe the son!

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy.
Read The Drama

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory about what happened.

2026 06 19 at 5.51.26 PM A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

Another person points out why the actor was probably really stressed out.

2026 06 19 at 5.51.58 PM A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

This is funny!

2026 06 19 at 5.52.13 PM A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

Here’s another funny story at a restaurant.

2026 06 19 at 5.52.35 PM A Famous Actor Sat in Her Section With His Son — When She Went to Take Their Order, the Truth Came Out

You never know what kids are going to say, and it can also be really hard to tell when they’re lying or telling the truth. It’s possible the little boy drinks whiskey all the time, had it once, or has never had it. Who knows? The actor is lucky that nobody (such as OP) shared this story with the tabloids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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