Server Didn’t Laugh at a Customer’s Joke, and His Reaction Took Everyone by Surprise

Imagine working as a server at a high end restaurant. It’s a busy night and you’re handling twice as many tables as usual. What would you do if a guest made a dumb joke you didn’t think was funny? Would you pretend you thought it was funny and laugh, or would you stay professional and just do your job?

In this story, one server was not in the mood for jokes and couldn’t bring herself to fake laugh. Then, her manager started bugging her about the table.

She seems pretty frustrated by the whole experience. Should she have tried to laugh along, or is the customer making a big deal out of nothing?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Guest complained to my manager bc I didn’t laugh at his dad joke So, tonight was a rather busy night. I work at a four star steakhouse inside a casino, and Wednesdays can get pretty busy bc all bottles of wine are half off. Like I said we were pretty slammed, and at one point I had 6 tables ( a LOT for our level of service, we’re supposed to only have 3 at one time usually) with a couple of them being four tops so I’m not exactly chatting it up with my tables like I try to when I have a normal section.

She was not in the mood for jokes.

So I’m taking this one couple’s order, the gentleman orders a steak, I ask “how would you like that done sir?” This mf says “grilled.” Now, maybe I would have laughed another time, but I was in the thick of it, trying to keep things together and helping other servers, and tbh it just landed with a dud. Like mf you’re wasting my time. Like all servers I fake laugh from time to time but this was not the time for it. Sir, we’re getting our butts kicked I’m not here for your dad jokes.

At least the manager didn’t seem upset.

Anyways like the title said when my manager did a table touch Chad felt the need to say that their server was no fun or something along those lines. I figured this out after my manage asked me for the third time how that table was doing and I asked why he was asking. Told my manager I didn’t laugh at his joke earlier. Manager lol’s and agrees with me that’s petty and dumb so no harm there but the whole thing just annoyed the heck out of me. Bro if someone doesn’t laugh at your joke it’s not funny. Don’t complain to management you freaking loser.

If you want a big tip, maybe fake laugh at the dad joke.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny!

This is a good point!

One person got an apology.

Another person shares a joke they heard a lot.

Customers, stop trying to joke with your server. They probably don’t find it funny. They’re just trying to do their job.

If you do joke with your server but they don’t laugh, don’t take it personally. You have no idea what their day has been like or how many times they have heard that exact same joke.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →