She Accidentally Clogged Her Friend’s Toilet — Now There’s a Huge Plumbing Bill and Neither of Them Has Addressed the Elephant in the Room

You know what can really come between two friends and cause some problems?

Bathroom issues!

Yes, you read that correctly…

And you’re about to read a story that’s going to make you pray that you never clog up someone else’s toilet…

Get all the details below and check out what happened!

AITA for refusing to pay my friend’s plumbing bill? “My friend lives in an apartment complex, and a nice one at that. It’s in a good area of town and is gated.

When nature calls…

The last time I was at her house, I had to go #2. When I went to flush, the toilet backed up before the toilet paper even had a chance to go down. I asked her if she had a plunger, and she stated she didn’t because she and her boyfriend had “never had a problem” with the toilet. She said she would call the front office and have maintenance take a look at the toilet.

Uh oh…

When I followed up with her the next day, she told me the apartment complex had to call a plumber to fix the toilet and that they were charging her $550 because “it was her fault” the toilet clogged. She hasn’t explicitly said she expects me to pay the bill, but I can tell she wants me to, since I was the last one to use the toilet.

Amen!

I don’t think I should have to pay the bill because when you live in an apartment complex, the complex is responsible for repairs when something breaks due to normal wear and tear. I’ve lived in many apartment complexes before, and I have never heard of a tenant being responsible for paying for a repair caused by normal use. I am willing to pay half the bill as I was the last one to use the toilet, and I feel bad. However, I have a hard time believing that the one time I used the toilet, it was clogged with stool so badly that a plumber was needed to unclog it. AITA for not paying the full bill, or should I pay since I was the one to clog the toilet, even if she lives in an apartment complex?’

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Now check out how readers reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, it sounds like her friend might be giving her the business on this one…

It’s kinda fishy, right?

What a thing to have to explain to your friends!

This routine trip to the bathroom didn’t go as planned…