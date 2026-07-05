She Brazenly Stole the Only Handicapped Parking Spot. The Brilliant Way a Disabled Driver Left Her Completely Trapped.

Imagine being handicapped and needing a handicapped parking spot, but someone who isn’t handicapped parks in the only handicapped spot. Would you wait for her to leave, call the police, or teach her a lesson yourself?

In this story, one handicapped man chooses the last option, and the other driver has no choice but to wait.

Let’s read all about it.

Handicapped parking is for handicapped At about 6 a.m. a handicapped man (HM) goes to the local 7/11 to get his coffee. He has a walker and it’s hard for him to walk up onto the curb once he gets out of his car. Nothing unusual. One day he got to 7/11 just to see that someone has parked in the only handicap parking spot. Not only that, but the person who was parked wasn’t even handicapped. Just as the woman was pulling out of the spot, HM perfectly blocks her in, pulling up so close she can’t even wiggle out. Entitled woman (EW) gets out of car.

Here’s how the conversation went.

EW: What are you doing! You blocked my car HM rolls down window and says “you don’t seem to be handicapped so I took the spot.” Before EW can even answer, he says (which is the best thing I’ve ever heard) “do you want to be?” EW screams at the HM “just move your freaking car!” HM simply replies, “No.”

He took his time.

HM hops out of car, pulls out his walker and slowly makes his way into the 7/11, while the EW was still blocked. Oh boy he takes his sweet time. Talking with the cashier, and eating his bagel right in the store, then he takes out the news paper and starts reading. He probably stayed for about 30 min before backing away and leaving. EW was mad, at least she had time to think about her actions.

That’s funny! He certainly put her in her place! She got off easy though. If he had reported her to the police, she would’ve have to pay a big fine for illegally parking in a handicapped spot.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person explains why they parked in a handicapped parking spot once.

Here’s some praise for the revenge.

This person would’ve handled the situation differently.

Another person thinks the handicapped man was the one who was acting entitled.

Saving a few steps caused her to waste a lot of time.

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