She Challenged Her School Principal—and the Fallout Was Bigger Than She Imagined

Despite the reputation of “senioritis”- going through the process of applying to and selecting a college is no easy feat. Often times, it’s only after this rigamarole is done that students can actually focus on enjoying their last days in high school.

How would you handle your school principal strong-arming you into taking an exam that’s not required? One girl recently vented her frustrations about this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for refusing to take an elective exam and “escalating” the situation to the School District?

I am currently in a standoff with my school administration and my Principal told me today that I “won’t be successful in college” because of how I’m handling this.

My school is pushing a program where students take a CLEP exam.

This is an elective, non-mandated exam.

Then theoretically be optional.

However, my school sent out a “Student Checklist” stating that if we miss the exam, we will be placed on Academic Probation.

I asked around at other schools, and they weren’t taking this exam matter a fact even heard about it before.

I am already taking a full load of AP classes.

This is the last thing that would be on their mind in that case.

I would very much rather focus on studying for just my APs, since I’m already stressed about them.

When I asked for the policy justifying the “probation” threat, I got no answer.

So, I emailed the District Superintendent’s office for clarification.

Seems like they were getting ahead of the situation.

Today, I was called into a meeting with the Principal, Assistant Principal, and my counselor.

Instead of discussing the probation policy, the Principal told me that I had testing anxiety, that that’s why I don’t want to take the exam, and that I’m being emotional by reaching out to the Superintendent and escalating it.

When I stated my opinion that students should be able to choose the college credits they wish to pursue, they proceeded to tell me that in the future I won’t get to choose what I do and don’t want to do.

Sounds common sense enough.

EVEN THOUGH the thing that I don’t want to do is an ELECTIVE EXAM that I have a choice of not doing!

Every time I tried to bring the conversation back to why academic probation was threatened in the checklist, they continued to tell me I was being emotional and talked about how much the test could help me.

I ended up tearing up in front of them because of how much they were attacking my character instead of just explaining the rule.

An understandable reaction!

My parents are on my side, but the school was acting like I’m being a “difficult” student for wanting to know why they were making me take an exam that I don’t need to graduate.

I could see the annoyance on my Principal’s face every time I brought it back to the academic probation threat.

This kind of gaslighting is unacceptable.

My sister said I should just take the test and get it over with instead of turning it into a big thing.

So, AITA for not just taking the test and for “going over their heads” to the District?

This student is certainly going to grow up into someone who fights for their beliefs.

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Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments immediately jumped to support.



Others asked the important questions.



One person encouraged escalating the situation.



Another tried to offer some nuance.



And someone else put the whole thing into perspective.



Having convictions is something that can’t be learned through studying.