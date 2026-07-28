She Chose to Attend Her Best Friend’s Wedding Over Her Boyfriend’s Graduation, and He Took It as a Total Betrayal

Sometimes two important events land on the same day, and there’s no way to make everyone happy.

One woman found herself in that position when her boyfriend’s graduation fell on the same day as her best friend’s wedding.

Unfortunately, by the time she learned his date, she had already spent more than a year preparing to be a bridesmaid.

So, she explained that she couldn’t back out but offered to celebrate his graduation another time.

But no matter what she said, he still felt like she was choosing her friend over him.

Keep reading to see exactly what’s going on.

AITA for going to my best friend wedding instead of my boyfriends graduation My best friend and I have been best friends for 10 years. We’ve been through pretty much every major life event together, and when she got engaged, she asked me to be one of her bridesmaids. I happily said yes. The wedding has been planned for about a year and a half. I booked the date off work as soon as I knew it, bought my bridesmaid dress, paid for alterations, contributed to the hen do, and have been involved in helping with the planning. I’ve been with my boyfriend for 2 years. About two months before the wedding, he found out the date of his university graduation, and unfortunately it landed on the exact same day as the wedding.

She immediately told him the truth.

As soon as he told me, I said I was really sorry, but I’d already committed to being in the wedding and couldn’t back out. As a bridesmaid, it’s not really something you can cancel at the last minute without putting the bride in a difficult position. I told him I was proud of him, wanted to celebrate with him before or after graduation, and I’d make it up to him. He didn’t take it well. He got angry and said I was choosing my best friend over him. He said graduation only happens once and that, as his girlfriend, I should be there to support him. From his point of view, I should have backed out of the wedding.

At this point, he’s still really upset.

My view is that I made a commitment over a year before we even knew when his graduation would be. If I were just a guest at the wedding, I might have considered skipping it, but being a bridesmaid feels like a much bigger responsibility. I also don’t think it’s fair to cancel on my best friend after she’s spent over a year planning with me as part of her wedding party. He’s still upset about it and says my decision shows where my priorities are. I understand why he’s disappointed, but I also feel like there wasn’t really a “good” option here, and someone was always going to end up hurt. AITA?

Yikes! It really sucks they ended up being on the same day.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think she should’ve done.

Either way, this reader thinks she made the right choice.

According to this comment, her BFF comes before her BF.

It was definitely out of her control.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Very true!

What an unfair thing to even ask!

She knew about her friend’s wedding for over a year, and backing out now wouldn’t be fair to her friend.

There’s no doubt he’ll have other friends and family at his graduation, so it’s not like he’ll be there alone.

But even if he didn’t, that would be sad, but it still wouldn’t make the whole thing her fault.

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