She Found Out Her Room Was Being Given to Her Sibling Before She’d Even Left for College, And She Started a Huge Fight About It

Being the oldest of six doesn’t automatically mean permanent ownership of the best bedroom, but one 18-year-old seems to have expected exactly that heading into her first semester of college.

When her parents explained that her 15-year-old siblings, who currently shares cramped quarters with her twin, would be moving into her old room, she reacted with disbelief rather than any consideration for her sibling’s situation.

The disagreement escalated into a screaming match once the teen asked what would happen when she returned on breaks. Her parents tried to offer a reasonable interim solution, but she treated it as a personal attack rather than a practical answer for a household still raising four other children.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for being upset at my parents for getting rid of my room? I (18F) currently live at home and am the oldest in a family of 6. I’m leaving for college (about an hour away from home) in less than a month, and today my parents told me that when I move to my dorm that they will be putting anything that’s mine that I don’t take in a storage unit, and will be giving my bedroom to one of my younger sisters (15F).

From the start, her sibling was anxious to snatch this room from her.

The topic came up because the sister came up and made some borderline snarky remark about me finally leaving and her having her own room, and I was like, “Huh?” For context, she shares the mother-in-law suite with her twin sister right now.

But this left this soon-to-be college student with some big questions.

When I asked them what I was supposed to do over winter break (Thanksgiving through mid-January) and summer break (May through August), they told me I can sleep on the sofa in the living room and keep my clothes either in the coat closet or in luggage.

This only ignited more conflict.

That caused a screaming match between me and my parents, and I don’t know if I’m being rational or not by expecting to have somewhere to come home to on breaks when the dorms are closed. When I asked if they’d be willing to help me rent (by co-signing) for summer break and anything past freshman year, they told me it’s my own problem and that I can figure it out like an adult. AITA?

Well, this all escalated fast.

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Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Maybe it’s time to lessen her dependence on her parents.

On the other hand, maybe her expectations are a bit unrealistic.

This reader doesn’t have much sympathy.

Her sibling deserves this room more than her.

Leaving for college is supposed to mark the start of your independence, and part of that independence is accepting that the household you grew up in doesn’t remain static in your absence.

Her 15-year-old sister sharing tight quarters with her twin has legitimate reasons to want more space, and reassigning the oldest child’s room once she moves out is a common, practical solution in larger families.

Turning that news into a screaming match, rather than a conversation about fair alternatives, shows she has a lot of growing and maturing to do.

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