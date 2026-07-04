She Got Engaged and Set a Wedding Date — Her Brother Is Furious It’s the Same Year as His

You can sometimes be totally amazed by how selfish people can be…

And some of them are downright clueless, too!

It makes things even more complicated when the folks who fall into that category happen to be your family members.

A woman wrote the following story and she talked about why her brother is upset with her…

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for getting married in the same year as my brother? “Me (27F) and my boyfriend (30M) have been engaged for 4 years or so (we didn’t want to do a big wedding while he was doing his PhD and research). He graduated this year. We’re based in LA, so main character syndrome is unfortunately very prominent over here. We decided on a venue earlier this year for a 2027 wedding, but is a destination wedding (outside the USA) so the marriage license and such will be a pain in the neck.

They sound like they’re pretty organized.

Everything is set up and paid for with the destination venue, but we wanted to get the marriage license stuff out of the way, so we decided to go and sign the paperwork at our local courthouse this year (on the same day as next year’s wedding), so the marriage certificate will still have the same “date”.

Here comes the problem…

Now here’s the issue; my brother (23M) and his girlfriend (22F) are getting married this year and they’re now freaking out because we decided to go to the courthouse on the same year as their wedding, and they need to be first in everything otherwise the world is ending. Our family is on our side, but my brother and his girlfriend are both super upset and won’t even talk to us anymore.

Who would possibly care about this…?

This has put such a sour taste on both weddings and, in my opinion, for absolutely no reason because we’re not even advertising we’re getting married first to anyone, the only people who know are our parents, my youngest brother who is a late teenager, and my brother and his girlfriend. I’m unsure what to do. They haven’t uninvited us or anything but I really don’t feel like going to their wedding anymore next month. Are we wrong?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This is one of the DUMBEST things I’ve ever heard.

Like one of the commenters said, a person can’t claim A YEAR.

Jeez!

Her brother sounds like a HUGE drama queen.