She Got Free Food by Accident. Now She’s Terrified Speaking Up Will Get a Rookie Cashier Fired.

Most people probably wouldn’t think twice if they found out they were undercharged.

But this customer wasn’t so sure that was the right thing to do.

After grabbing lunch at a new favorite restaurant, a coworker suggested checking the receipt just to make sure everything looked right.

That’s when the customer realized the cashier had forgotten to charge for one of the items.

Now she’s stuck trying to decide what to do next. Paying the difference feels like the right thing, but it could also get a new cashier in trouble.

Keep reading to learn the full story.

WIBTA if I informed a restaurant I was undercharged for an order and possibly got the cashier in trouble? I recently started going to a restaurant near my new job. There’s one employee at the restaurant who takes your order and gives you a receipt, and a different cashier who checks you out before you leave. The restaurant is part of a small grocery store as well. After I got my food, I went to the second cashier to check out. I swiped my card and left.

Then, she found the problem.

My coworker, who came with me, mentioned that she could tell the cashier was new and suggested I check my bank account later to make sure I wasn’t overcharged since the cashier forgot to tell me the total before I paid. Well, it turns out the opposite happened. The cashier forgot to charge me for one of my items ($10).

Now, she’s not sure what to do about it.

I really like this restaurant. It’s small, the employees are all very friendly, and I intend to come back frequently. Plus, I would feel bad for just walking out without paying for ten dollars’ worth of food. So I wanted to either email the restaurant and let them know or go back and pay the difference. However, my coworker pointed out that if I do that, the cashier might get in trouble since their name is on the receipt along with the order number. If they are new, it might get them into trouble, and if that’s the case, I don’t think it’s a good idea. But I’m not sure what to do. AITA?

Oh no! It’s easy to see why she feels so torn about this.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would do if they were in her shoes.

This person explains the restaurant isn’t closing over $10.

This is good advice.

Here’s some similar advice.

And another way to deal with it.



She has good intentions, and that’s hard to argue with.

However, the problem is that doing the right thing could end up hurting the very person she’s trying to help. If the cashier is new, one honest mistake probably isn’t worth risking their job over.

At this point, she should probably just let it go. The next time she goes back, she can spend another ten dollars or leave a little extra if the restaurant allows tips.

That seems like the best compromise. The restaurant still gets the money back, and the cashier doesn’t have to pay for one simple mistake.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →