She Had Her Hand Wide Open. When the Cashier Dropped the Money on the Counter Instead, a Massive Scene Broke Loose.

There are a lot of customers who are certainly annoying, and retail workers definitely put up with a lot. That said, sometimes customers have to put up with a lot from retail workers.

In this story, the customer gets pretty mad at the cashier, and the cashier seems to hate the customer. The manager takes the customer’s side, which makes the cashier even more upset.

In this case, I think the cashier is the problem. Keep reading to see if you agree.

This women thinks I’m rude because of her money… What a great way to end the year off with! This woman comes up to my register. I greet her like I do with everyone who checks out and have my routine conversation.

It’s a sales pitch.

Me: “Are you a card holder with us? Her: Shakes head Me: “Would you like to sign up and save 30% when approved?” Her: Shakes head

The sales pitch continues.

Me: “Okay, do you know if you have our rewards by any chance though?” Her: Shakes head Me: “Can I sign you up? It’s free and you get points?” Her: Shakes head

The customer seems argumentative.

I have customers who do this so I was use to them not responding to me when I speak. I continue ringing her out and answer her when she asked(very aggressively might I add) how much the socks cost. She then hands me her $50 and we need to check the big bills and then put them in the drawer that only the leads have keys for. I get her change but I forgot to put the bill in the drawer so I put her change in the counter next to her and that’s when she lost it. Her: “Are you serious? You couldn’t just hand it to me? I handed it to you. Why would you do that.”

The manager heard everything.

Me: “I’m sorry-“ Her: “Who’s your manager? This is ridiculous.” My manager was a few feet from me looking for tape. I pointed to her. The customer didn’t need to explain why she was angry because my manger had heard literally everything.

The manager took the customer’s side.

After she left, my manager just told me that she knew I usually do but to hand the money to the customers. What I find so “ridiculous” is that this woman was being rude by not simply saying no to when I was asking her a question and then felt the need to call me rude for putting her money on the counter. I hate pretending that I was sorry when I wish I had thrown the money at her instead.

I have to say that I take the customer’s side too. The change thing sounds annoying. She was a little bit too argumentative about it, but she was right. Even the manager agrees.

As far as not answering the questions, they’re annoying sales pitch questions most customers wish cashiers wouldn’t even ask. Shaking the head seems sufficient.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person seems to be on the cashier’s side.

Another person points out how many annoying questions the cashier has to ask.

This person is baffled by the customer’s reaction. Keep in mind that this was back in covid days.

Another person shares their annoyance with rude customers.

Was the cashier rude? Not really. She was simply doing her job. Yes, she should’ve handed the change back to the customer, but considering it was during covid times, maybe that played into it. The manager seemed to think she should’ve handed the change back though.

Was the customer rude? I don’t think she was rude by shaking her head. I do think she overreacted about the change situation, but again, the manager sided with her.

I’m not sure this cashier is cut out for retail.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →