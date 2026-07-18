She Hangs Out in Just a Towel at Her Boyfriend’s Place, But His Roommate’s Girlfriend Has a Serious Problem With It

For hundreds of thousands of years now, humans have worn clothes. From early coverings made of animal hides for practical uses, to the fashion trends we wear now to show our individual styles and sometimes even to belong, clothes have been important for many reasons. Because as well as protecting our skin and organs from harm – including UV rays, weather, and other dangers – clothes are used for modesty as well, to avoid baring all to everyone we come across.

Nowadays though, our outfits are all about self-expression. Some people wear clothes that fit in with their culture and religion, whereas others put on the garments every day that communicate things about their social status, their profession, or their interests. Some people choose clothes that are comfortable and cosy, while others prioritise looking good over feeling comfy, picking clothes that show off their physique or make their body look a certain way.

But there are plenty of folk who don’t particularly like clothes at all, feeling restricted and uncomfortable within them. The woman in this story is one of those people – she wears clothes in public but prefers not to in the privacy of her own home. However, this isn’t about her being in her own home, because she’s spending a lot of time at her boyfriend’s place – and his roommate’s girlfriend is not too pleased about what she wears when they’re hanging out.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for sometimes hanging out in states of undress with my boyfriend’s roommate? I’m pretty much a practical nudist, meaning that I love to wear as few clothes as practical. Naturally in social settings, I try to be more careful. My boyfriend and his roommate have a pretty sweet apartment downtown, so we spend most of the time there. He’s a really nice and chill guy, and on days my boyfriend and I don’t wanna get intimate, we just hang out in the living room drinking, smoking, and watching movies. Sometimes I end up just hanging out in a towel after a shower. I explicitly checked with the roommate that this was ok, and he didn’t mind.

But recently, her dislike of clothes has become a problem.

Unfortunately now, he has a new jealous girlfriend who DOESN’T hang out with us sometimes but she still feels like she needs to police what I’m wearing in the apartment of my boyfriend. We got into a bit of a stupid text message exchange when she found out, and she’s clearly jealous and insecure. It doesn’t help her self-esteem I guess that nine times out of ten people are gonna say I’m the hotter person (beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that). I’m not self-centered, it’s purely a comfort thing. It’s not remotely sexual for me, so I think I’m in the right holding my stance. AITA?

Sure, her boyfriend doesn’t have a problem with her being almost naked around his roommate, and his roommate doesn’t have a problem with it either. In this case, fine, you do you.

But her boyfriend’s roommate’s girlfriend does, understandably, have an issue with a near-naked woman hanging out in the apartment, and she’s being totally disrespectful of that fact.

For that, and the fact that she’s making this about looks (when it likely isn’t), she’s massively out of line here.

Let’s see if folks on Reddit agree.

This person thought she sounded insufferable.

And others agreed that she was making this about the wrong thing by bringing their ‘hotness’ into it.

While this Redditor explained exactly how the girlfriend likely sees this woman.

Sure, you might prefer to spend you time naked in your own home, but when it comes to other people’s places there are certain rules of decency. If this were just her boyfriend’s place it would be fine, but he lives with a roommate. And that roommate has a girlfriend, and she deserves respect too. Because generally, many women won’t be particularly happy about near-naked women parading around their partners. This isn’t a matter of trust, it’s about respect. And she’s not happy about the near-nudity, so it needs to stop.

If she’s got a problem with wearing clothes, then her and her boyfriend need to hang out at her place. No one is saying she needs to wear lots of clothes, just a t-shirt and shorts would be totally fine – but spending her time lounging around someone else’s home in just a towel simply isn’t okay as soon as someone has a problem for it. But the real issue? The fact that she can’t (or won’t) see this and instead makes out like it’s all about the fact she’s attractive. It’s not that you’re attractive, it’s that your behaviour is weird.

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