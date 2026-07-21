She Hasn’t Spoken to Her Dad in Years — So When a Customer Asked About Her Father’s Day Plans It Was an Unexpectedly Hard Moment

There are certain holidays like Father’s Day and Mother’s Day where you really have to be careful what you say when you mention the holiday around someone you don’t know. You never know what someone is going through, and if you have a great relationship with your parents, you can’t assume everyone else does too.

In this story, one waitress shares that she doesn’t speak to her dad. He was an awful father, and now he’s in jail. She doesn’t celebrate Father’s Day.

That means working on Father’s Day can be a little bit stressful for her. She is perfectly happy to wish someone else a happy Father’s Day, but when she’s asked by a customer about her own dad, things get awkward fast.

Keep reading for the whole story.

My experience serving Father’s day when I don’t have a father. My dad was horribly abusive growing up and was finally caught 5 years ago when I was 15 and was went to jail. I don’t speak to him. I volunteered to work all day and night Father’s day because I’d rather work it then someone who does want to spent time with their dad. It doesn’t bug me being around all those happy familes, but I did make a conscious effort to not mention the special day unless the guests did themselves. You never know what someone’s family dynamic is like.

But then a customer asked about her dad.

I made it through the whole lunch rush without any awkard moments, and was having a great tip day. Then dinner came around, and one of my tables asked me, “have you had the chance to say happy Father’s day yet? Your old man can’t possible be happy with you working today!” I froze, I thought about lying, I should have planned for if I got asked this. So I just said, “uhh… Me? Well I don’t really celebrate father’s day, but I’ve had lots of chances to say happy Father’s day to all the great dad’s coming in here tonight! So that’s nice!

It sounds awkward.

The woman who asked me melted. I could tell she felt terrible. This also happened to be right as she was paying out on the machine. I didn’t mean to make her feel bad.

Wow!

Her husband smiled and said “that’s sweet.” And gave me a sympathetic look. They left, I said bye, and took away the debit machine. They had tipped me $50… On a $70.

She feels bad.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to get the biggest tip I’ve ever had (I’m a newish server) but I just felt bad that they felt bad. On top of that, I’m pretty sure the group of old ladies that I was serving next to them heard because they were smiling at me for the rest of the night and also tipped me over $20. Anyhoo, I guess Father’s day worked out in my favour, but I think next year I’m just gonna tell some white lies! It just felt icky.

It’s not like she went into details about her dad being in jail to try to make guests feel bad. She just mentioned she doesn’t celebrate it and kept it upbeat. It’s too bad the guests felt bad, but you truly never know what someone is going through. There are multiple reasons not to celebrate Father’s Day.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I think she responded well too.

Another person urges her not to feel bad.

This is a good way of looking at it!

This person would’ve felt bad too.

She really did handle the situation well. I don’t think she should lie next year. She did a great job this year of keeping it vague but saying that she doesn’t celebrate Father’s Day. If the customer feels bad for her and wants to cheer her up with a big tip, then that’s up to them.

I hope she treats herself to something special with that generous tip.

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