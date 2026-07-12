She Invited Her Two Closest Friends to Be Bridesmaids, but One of Them Refused to Come If the Other One Is There

Weddings can put friendships to the test.

In this story, a woman was planning her wedding day after giving birth to a “surprise” baby.

She wanted her two closest friends to be bridesmaids, but one of them refused to attend if the other was invited.

Now, she’s stuck choosing between keeping both friends and giving in to the ultimatum.

Wow! That’s a tough situation to be in. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not choosing between two friends for my wedding? I (35F) just had my first child. It was a complete surprise baby. My wedding is planned for July. My best friend since kindergarten is supposed to be one of my bridesmaids. She just told me she does not want to come if I invite my other close friend and bridesmaid.

This woman wanted to have both of her closest friends at her wedding.

They had a falling out a few months ago and have not spoken since. It is my wedding. I want them both there. As bridesmaids, they would probably have to communicate a little for organizing the bachelorette party. On the actual wedding day, there will be around 50 guests. The seating plan is already done. They will not even be sitting next to each other.

She thinks her friend may be feeling jealous.

My friend is also going through a difficult time with her boyfriend right now. I wonder if she is a bit jealous. My other friend and I ended up having a baby. And are also getting married around the same time. To avoid hurting her feelings, I pulled away a little myself. I also had a newborn and some health issues.

She did not hear much from her.

We do not live close to each other. She came to see the baby once shortly after the birth. Since then, I have not heard much from her. That is the context. Now, she suddenly tells me she is not coming to my wedding if I invite her. She says it is too hard for her.

Now, she’s wondering if it would be wrong to have them both at the wedding.

It is my wedding. AITA for wanting both of my oldest friends there? Am I wrong for refusing to make concessions? For one evening, should she be able to make an effort?

That’s honestly sad to hear that from a friend, especially if you want them to be at your special day.

Plus, OP just had a baby, so it’s another thing to deal with.

I think asking her to choose between two friends feels unfair.

If the friend really cares about her, she should just suck it up… even for just one evening.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s a good response.

This user makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, short and simple.

If it’s not your wedding, maybe don’t try to make everything about you.