She Joyfully Accepted the Maid of Honor Role for a Destination Wedding. Then the True Cost Left Her Reeling.

Destination weddings can come with unexpected costs.

In this story, a woman agreed to be her best friend’s maid of honor for a wedding abroad.

She expected a manageable budget, but the final costs ended up far higher than planned.

Now, she’s torn between supporting her friend and protecting her own finances and future plans.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Check out the full details below.

AITA for reconsidering being my best friend’s maid of honour because of the cost of her destination wedding? My best friend is getting married in the Dominican Republic. She asked me to be her maid of honor. When she first brought up the idea of a destination wedding, she estimated the cost. She said it would be around $1800 to $2000 per person for a week. This felt manageable. I was supportive and excited for her.

This woman was dumbfounded by the total cost of the wedding.

Now, she has officially booked the resort. The group rates have come out. It is significantly more expensive than originally discussed. She chose a very high-end luxury resort. My room alone works out to almost $500 per night after the group discount. She also wants the bridal party there for 10 days. Even using airline points, my flights and baggage fees would still cost me around $800. Once I factor in the resort, flights, bridesmaid expenses, meals, and transportation, the cost increases.

The cost was $5000 for her alone, not including her husband’s.

I am realistically looking at spending over $5000 just for myself. It is too expensive to even consider bringing my husband as well. The thing is, I technically can afford it. I have a stable job. I am not struggling financially. However, my husband and I just bought a house. We are currently doing renovations. We have also been planning a Europe trip together for 2027. This would be our first major trip as a married couple.

Now, she’s confused as to how to deal with this situation.

Paying for this wedding would mean making sacrifices and seriously stretching ourselves financially. It could also mean delaying our own plans. I love my friend. I genuinely want her to have the wedding of her dreams. I feel guilty even having these thoughts. At the same time, I feel blindsided. The cost ended up being much higher than what was initially discussed. I cannot help feeling this way.

Whoa, that price jump is intense! It sounds like it’s not just a trip, but a huge financial commitment.

And even if OP has the means, it’s still not practical to prioritize someone else’s wedding.

It’s understandable if OP chooses her family goals and plans.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This one says it’s a hard no.

Another one chimes in.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s some sound advice.

A dream wedding shouldn’t turn into someone else’s financial nightmare.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who doesn’t understand why this young man wants to travel after finishing up years of grueling schooling. Read The Drama →