She Kept Her Head Down for Months. Then Her Coworker’s Bad Attitude and Unfinished Tasks Forced Her to Speak Up.

Imagine having a coworker who is rude to everyone including you and all of your coworkers. Would you ignore her, be rude back, try to be nice to her, or report her to your supervisor?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she tries to be nice to the rude coworker. This kind of backfires because the coworker starts venting to her about other coworkers.

But it gets even worse when the coworker doesn’t finish all of her work. Eventually, she felt she had to report her to the supervisor, but she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Personally, I think the drama went on long enough. Hopefully, a supervisor will make it stop.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for going to my supervisor after trying to talk an issue out? Today I definitely ticked off my coworker, and I wanna know if I was a jerk for doing it because I genuinely feel kind of bad now. Some background for full disclosure: I (28) work for law enforcement doing records management, data entry, and occasionally working the front records desk. I have about a dozen coworkers I get along with swimmingly, and then there’s Georgie (fake name, 50s?F).

It sounds like nobody really liked Georgie.

Georgie works the front records desk normally and is at best unpleasant to be around, but I treat her politely because I try really hard to be professional. She has a terrible attitude and is rude to civilians. My coworkers don’t interact with her because she’s rude to them too. (I’m assuming because the division we all work in is infamous for being Drama Central, which is definitely a problem we had in the past but has gotten a lot better with our current super.)

It seems that Georgie thinks of OP as a friend.

Because I’m polite to her, she thinks I agree with her, so she spends a lot of time telling me how rude and nasty my coworkers are whenever I emerge from the back. Let me tell you, it’s getting real bad to hear her constantly dunking on people who have only ever treated me like family. I’ve tried to gently steer her away from saying stuff like that but she either doesn’t get it or doesn’t care.

This sounds annoying.

This all came to a head last week when I took over the front desk on Friday. Georgie hadn’t cleared the register and left checks for me to cash, which had me scrambling to get the right total at shift end. It was pretty annoying and I had to stay later than expected. I was going to go to my super about it because this is not the first time something like this had happened, but after the weekend I was thinking “I guess I’ll just talk to her about it in person, so we can probably work it out without getting a supervisor involved”. I went to Georgie on Monday and asked her to please send me an email if she’s going to leave me stuff to do.

She didn’t like how Georgie responded.

Her answer? “Okay, I guess”, said with the inflection of someone who’s rolling their eyes. Didn’t sit great with me. I went to my supervisor today (she was out the previous 2 days) and told her about both the register clearing and the rudeness Georgie had shown me. Georgie is clearly aware I did this because she was staring daggers at me at the end of her shift, when my supervisor called me up to review the register logs. I feel I may be the AH because I went to the supervisor about it even after she said she’d do it, and it seems kind of petty to get someone written up over their attitude. But honestly I’m pretty sick of her. AITA here?

That does seem like a bit of an overreaction. She may have misread Georgie’s tone. But I can understand being fed up with Georgie because of all the other rudeness problems.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person thinks telling the supervisor was the right thing to do.

This person thinks it would’ve been overkill to report her if it was just about the work issue.

Another person thinks the coworker will eventually get fired.

The coworker clearly doesn’t seem to like her job or her coworkers. Maybe the supervisor will be able to scare her straight, but it might be better if the coworker found a different job, one she doesn’t clearly hate.

This rude coworker is out of control.

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