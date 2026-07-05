She Refused to Play Personal Chef to a Critical Adult Stepdaughter. Why Her Blended Family Is Siding With the Boundary.

If someone in my family was being lazy when we were growing up, my oldest sister would say, “You ain’t broke.”

In other words, she was saying, “Get off your lazy rear end and do it yourself!”

Oh, those were the good, old days.

Which brings us to today’s story!

A woman talked about how she responded to her husband’s daughter who didn’t seem to want to cook for herself…

And it didn’t go over too well.

Read on and get all the details below!

AITA for not cooking? “My husband has 2 kids (18 and 21). We got married a few months ago.

Tell us how you really feel…

His kids don’t like me. Fine. They are adults and both have moved out. I suffer from severe depression. My husband went on a trip and we were running out of groceries. I didn’t have the energy to go shopping so I just used my emergency supplies (noodles) that my husband bought for these situations.

Uh oh…

The 18 y/o became homeless and decided to move back in with us. Fine. The problem is she thinks noodles are gross and asked me to cook her a proper meal. I told her she is an adult and she can cook. She asked with what?

This whole situation sounds like a nightmare.

I said you are an adult and can figure it out. She called me a jerk and called her grandma to berate me, so I blocked everyone.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is angry after finding out the group leader she gave lunch money to made her kids pay for their own meals. Read The Drama →

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader thinks they all SUCK.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Well, it seems like a lot of folks think she was pretty out of line in this situation.

I can see it from both sides…

But maybe these two need to have some kind of a sit-down to hash things out.

It sounds like this whole family needs therapy…