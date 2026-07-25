She Spent 20 Years Building Her Career at One Company, Only to Land a New Role Hours After Being Fired.

Quite often, the work itself isn’t the problem; it’s the social aspect of work.

In this case, a woman shares that it was the constant stress coming from her supervisor. Emails, meeting invites, deadlines: every notification was enough to make their stomach drop.

After dedicating two decades to the company, things only seemed to get worse instead of better.

Still, like a lot of people, OP stuck it out while quietly searching for something else.

Then a very interesting day happened.

Read the full story below.

Got fired and received a job offer on the same day! I’ve been looking for a new job for a while now. Hadn’t quit my old job yet; but it was unbearable. I dreaded every time I got an email, IM, or calendar invite from my supervisor. She would change deadlines and not tell me, then write me up for missing deadlines. Monday I was pulled into a meeting with HR present and told I was being put on a 3 day unpaid suspension. I know my boss. She wanted me to grovel and beg her not to do it.

Things got very dramatic.

Instead I calmly got up and said “if you aren’t paying me to be here; I’m going home” and walked out of her office. Sent HR after me to confiscate my badge and laptop and within 15 minutes my access was cut off. Then, an email went out to the entire company saying I was banned from the building, something we only do in cases of security threats. Yesterday morning I received an email titled “separation paperwork”. That was apparently them firing me. No phone calls, despite working for them for 20 years.

But the sun always comes up.

Yesterday afternoon I had a second interview with a place. Within 30 minutes of that interview ending they reached out with a verbal offer. Just received the paperwork today. Obviously contingent on background check, etc. but I am loving the symmetry of getting the verbal offer the day I was fired via email. Not my dream job; but a good job with decent benefits and a solid team. The opening is due to multiple internal promotions so definite opportunity for growth. And, I didn’t even apply. Their recruiter saw my resume on indeed and reached out to me. Keep looking. There are better opportunities out there. And sometimes, everything just aligns at the right time.

It aligned perfectly! What did Reddit think?

Someone shares a similar story.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

Another reader chimes in.

Keeping your dignity is always better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

When she mentioned having worked there for 20 years and still getting this kind of treatment, it really shocked me.

It’s awesome that she found something else so soon; it saved her from having a grumpy day.

Besides, walking out cursing at people, even if they did do you wrong, can still have negative consequences for you, so it’s better to be dignified, and in this case, it really paid off.

Whether you believe in luck, karma, or just good timing, it’s hard not to appreciate how this unfolded.

One chapter closed in a pretty rough way, but another one opened almost immediately.

Now she can move on, having learned from the experience with her head held high.