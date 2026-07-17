She Surprised Her Boyfriend With Concert Tickets, But He Didn’t Want to Go

Not everyone enjoys the same hobbies, even in relationships.

In this story, a woman loves going to concerts and listening to live music. However, her boyfriend doesn’t feel the same way.

In fact, when she told him about an upcoming concert she planned to watch, he refused to go and suggested finding someone else to watch it with.

Now, she’s left feeling confused and frustrated.

Do you think it was fair to tell her he’s not watching it with her? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA? He wouldn’t enjoy going to concerts with me 🙁 ? I love concerts. I do not care who is performing, I just love live music. I have seen many concerts over the years. It is my goal to see every band I have liked since I was a child.

This woman bought tickets to TOP’s concert.

My boyfriend and I have been together for about eight months. He has known how much I love concerts. I just bought tickets to go see TOP. I told him about it. I was hoping that he would be excited. Instead, he asked if I had anyone else to go with. I have shared with him many times my love for all the music and bands I listen to.

She learned that her boyfriend wasn’t too fond of the idea.

He likes them, too. He has never once said anything about not enjoying concerts. He said he would go, but he would not enjoy it. He said he would rather me find someone else. I feel like the jerk if I make him come with me. He will not enjoy it. It almost makes me feel guilty. I think he is crazy for not liking concerts. He said he would rather listen to music at home.

She didn’t want to force him to go with her.

I am blown. I do not have someone to take with me. I do not want to make him come if he will not enjoy it. I cannot imagine not wanting to see live music. I am mad that he never thought it would be important to tell me this.

Now, she’s upset and thinks he’s crazy for not liking concerts.

I told him all of this. He just said, “To each their own,” and “I enjoy piano but I do not play piano.” That made me more mad. He has no reason for not enjoying concerts. He likes the music. He likes the band. But he does not care for the concert or the opportunity. AITA for being upset and calling him crazy?

Uh oh, that’s a surprising mismatch! Sometimes, we really can’t force the other person to like what we like.

At least, he was honest about it and even suggested finding someone to go with her.

I do believe that not every relationship works out the way we imagine, and that’s okay.

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Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Here’s a similar remark.

This person doesn’t like concerts either.

Finally, another valid point.

Being in a relationship doesn’t mean you enjoy every activity together.

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