She Teaches Babies a Skill That Could Save Their Lives—But Her Neighbors Only Hear the Screaming

Teaching kids to swim is important. It’s a life skill, and it can save lives. Apparently, there’s also a method of not exactly teaching kids to swim but teaching babies and toddlers to not drown by rolling over onto their backs.

Imagine living next to someone who teaches babies and toddlers how to roll over in the swimming pool. What would you do if the kids were really, really loud, and the swimming lessons were so early you hadn’t even had your first cup of coffee yet?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and they are so frustrated with the noise coming from the neighbor’s house. They’re not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for calling the city on my neighbor’s business? Our nextdoor neighbor teaches ISR swimming lessons. Evidently, it’s a method of training infants and toddlers to roll over if they’ve fallen in a pool and it saves lives. Problem is, when these kids are learning, they scream like banshees. I mean child abuse level screaming for hours, and some days it starts at 7am.

Talking to the neighbors didn’t help.

We have tried talking with them and offered suggestions to make it a bit better for us. And they have told us there’s nothing they can do and they are saving lives. I called the city for info, and they are not allowed to have a business that brings in customers in a residential area without a license. They’re also not allowed to run a business that creates a noise disturbance. I don’t want to shut down a business, but I think it’s reasonable to sit outside and drink coffee w/o hearing children screaming.

That is unreasonable. They should report their business. It sounds like it’s illegal for them to run their business out of their home, and it’s definitely a noise disturbance.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

It definitely sounds like it could end badly.

This person offers a warning.

I don’t think this would solve the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

This person thinks she needs to talk to the neighbor first.

Maybe the neighbor could start her work day later in the day when it wouldn’t disturb as many people. I’m not sure what she could do to keep the noise down during the swimming lessons though.

I like the idea of giving the neighbor one more chance to fix the problem. However, the neighbor will probably be mad at her even if she talks to her first. I’m sure the neighbor will be annoyed at having to make any changes. However, the neighbor is not more important than the rest of the neighborhood.

The neighbor is breaking the law. The neighbors shouldn’t have to put up with the noise.

Something must be done.

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