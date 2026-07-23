She Thought the Inappropriate Workplace Pattern Was Over—Until Her Manager Handled a Conflict the Exact Same Way

It is not uncommon to date someone who you work with, but it can add in some complexities to both your job and your relationship.

What would you do if whenever someone at work had a problem with you, they went to your boyfriend to talk to him about it instead of approaching you? Even your manager did this.

That is what the girl in this story is dealing with, so when her boyfriend took the manager’s side on an issue, she made it clear that she was mad at the manager for causing issues.

Personally, it seems like she must be doing something wrong for all these issues to keep happening. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for making it known I’m mad at my manager for turning my boyfriend against me I (23 F) have been dating my boyfriend (24 M) now for almost a year.

It is odd that people would go to him to complain about her.

We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve maturely been able to talk it out each time. In the past, when someone at work had a complaint about me they’d tell him instead of to my face. I understand fear of confrontation but I make sure everyone knows I’m very fine with receiving criticism!

She is going through a lot.

It caused a big issue between us and got in between the relationship to the point we took a mini break and he asserted his boundary of not wanting to hear them anymore. Fast forward to now. Recently, I’ve been getting over an extreme health issue, almost got into a fatal car accident, was issued an illegal 3 days to vacate from my apartment managers, AND covered multiple shifts on my days off despite needing to be in the hospital.

Everyone is late sometimes.

(Random info: I’d asked my manager for permission to grab my checks before work even if it makes me late and she gave me blanket approval and to stop asking her) This morning it snowed and I called the boss of my store to say I was still coming in but that I’d be late since I’m nervous driving in snow. She said it was fine and she understood.

So, do they work at different places?

I drove me and bf to grab our checks before I had to ditch him to run to my store and the manager of his store yelled at me saying I can’t get my check because I’m late and I didn’t get permission. To make sure she had the proof, I texted my manager who obviously said yes.

Her boyfriend needs to put his foot down when it comes to talking about her.

Hours pass and I end up leaving work half hour early to pick up my boyfriend again so we can go make dinner and he starts to tell me how his GM was mad at me for lying. She’d asked him his opinion and wouldn’t take no for an answer, so he ended up saying she wasn’t wrong but wasn’t correct.

It seems like she doesn’t want to hear the criticism from anyone.

I asked him to stop trying to pick a fight with me and we could talk about it away from his coworkers but he kept badgering me about it to the point that I just stopped talking and walked away. I can ignore people complaining to him, but he knows how it makes me feel horrible when he tells me about it and fully knew I’d get upset if he brought it up this time too.

If everyone is upset with you, it is usually your fault.

Now, he’s ignoring me, yelling at me for trying to help out when he wasn’t even doing his job, and won’t even look me in the eye. I genuinely can’t see if I’m missing any social cues or if I’m overreacting, but I feel somewhat justified in being mad that I’m being called a liar when I gave all parties proof I was telling the truth.

Calm down and talk it out.

What the heck am I supposed to do?? AITA?

Things aren’t really adding up. No job would be ok with someone always coming in late and leaving early. Plus her boyfriend is upset with her, or maybe his manager. I can’t quite tell. But she needs to get this figured out or it will cost her the job and her boyfriend.

Read through what the commenters say about it as well.

Working with your boyfriend causes problems.

Here is a commenter thinks the managers are being unprofessional.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

This person is confused as well.

It seems that her manager and her boyfriend’s manager are being unprofessional. At the end of the day, however, she needs to get to work on time and stay for her full shift.

They are handling it poorly, but she should improve her performance.