She Trashed Her Discounted Necklace and Demanded a New One. The Jeweler and His Buddy Had the Perfect Response Prepared.

Running or working for a small business can feel like a really important – yet delicate – task. Because when you’re not working for a massive corporation, every penny counts. Every sale goes directly into the pockets of real people, every bit of profit goes to feeding their families or paying their staff so that they can feed, house and clothe their own families too. That’s why shopping local or from independent sellers can have real impacts, not just on the local economy, but on local families as well.

The guy in this story knows this – after all, his good friend works selling jewellery. But this guy is a good guy, and unfortunately is susceptible to being taken advantage of, especially by one particular local woman who has already bullied a massive discount out of him once. But this is the guy’s lucky day, because the next time the woman came in with further demands, his buddy was there to have his back.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Lady wants my friend to replace a broken necklace Last year, a lady came in and bought a chain with a silver cross for herself – and I remember this lady well. She hammered my buddy on price real good, and he finally agreed to basically sell this item at cost to get her out the door. Anyways that was a deal, and he went on with his life. But a few months back I was at his store when she came back in and angrily put the chain on his counter and said “Look at that!”

Let’s see how these guys responded to the woman storming in.

We both looked at it in a confused state. It was broken… it had been ripped up. We looked back up at her and said, “yes it’s broken” She goes “You have to replace it.” I stepped back and watched my friend spend the next fifteen minutes trying to explain to her that he’s not going repair or replace a necklace for free that was purchased over a year ago and obviously shows signs of damage. She claimed his product was defective – and when I started to see him wavering I stepped in.

Read on to find out how this guy’s friend responded to the woman’s blatant bullying.

I said, “Ma I’m the store owner” – I’m not – “and I’ve been in this business a while, and if your not willing to pay the repair fee” – which was almost the cost of the chain – “and you don’t want to purchase anything else, then I’m going have to ask you to leave.” She got upset. I said, “Again miss, you bought this necklace over a year ago, it’s not discoloured, it’s not defective, it’s a thin chain and if you tug on it, it will break.” I continued, “Someone broke your chain and it wasn’t us. If you had bought this chain a week or so ago maybe we’d repair it or replace it, however you’ve had it over a year.”

Let’s find out how this situation got resolved.

She was still upset, and I know she sells some kind of home cooking product out of her home. I said, “Miss, you run your own business selling pots right? If a customer called you and said you need to replace their pot because it broke, however upon inspection of the pot you notice it looks like its been cut up with a saw, would you warranty that product?” She goes, “no.” I said, “And neither would we. Have a nice day.”

Wow, this guy is a good friend and saved his buddy a lot of money and hurt.

This woman was totally out of line coming in and believing that she could lie and bully the salesman like she had done in the past.

It was great timing that the guy’s buddy was in the store and pleased to stand up for him.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that he’d done a good job, and that the woman should have known better.

While others thought that even her argument was ridiculous.

She had already got the chain for a really cheap price, so it’s crazy that this customer was so entitled as to believe that she could get it replaced for nothing as well. As someone who owns her own business also selling products, she really should know better. But the truth is, there are plenty of folk in the world who think they are owed everything for nothing, and it seems like she is one of them – and it’s not a good look at all.

The jeweller is lucky that his buddy was there to stand up for him, because it seems like the pressure this woman was heaping on him was about to lead to him caving to her demands. And after all, we’re taught that reputation is everything for businesses and that means keeping customers on side – but at what cost? This guy wanted rid of this woman from his store and that’s understandable, but where would that end? Would she be back in another year, with the same demand? You can’t let bullies win like that.

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