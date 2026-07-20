She Tried Talking to Their Parents, but the Kids’ Targeted Taunting Has Only Grown More Malicious

You know things are REALLY bad when a person is afraid to leave the safety of their home for one reason or another.

Is the big, bad world outside really that dangerous?

Well, it turns out that sometimes, the answer is YES.

Just ask the young woman you’re about to hear from.

Check out what he had to say about the harrowing situation she’s dealing with.

My neighbor’s grandkids keep berating me. “I want to preface this by saying I have nothing against the traveler community in Ireland. I’m f,19 and I live in a council estate in Ireland. My house is semi detached and beside it live a family of three travelers. We don’t really get along with them since we had a big falling out with them last year over their dog (apparently we were provoking it by calling its name, but our dog has a very similar name to theirs). During holidays, their son, daughter in law (who also happens to be the son’s cousin), and their three children come to visit.

Ugh…

It’s the worst weeks of my life when they do visit. The kids knock on our door constantly, bounce footballs on our cars and front door too and they always mock us whenever we leave our own home. I never say anything to them, I don’t pay mind to them because I don’t want any altercations to happen. but however they just went too far this time for my liking. I have diagnosed general anxiety disorder and bad self image issues, I’m not exactly the skinniest girl in the world, but I’m losing weight and eating healthier than I tend to so I’m proud of how I’m doing.

These people sound awful.

On Friday, I left my house to get collected my by friend and I stood at the side of the road waiting for her. While I was waiting all three children were mocking my name and their dad joined in too but I ignored them until my friend came. Then, just around 20 minutes ago I mustered up the courage to go outside because I had been too anxious to all day since they like to stand in our connected driveway ALL day long and berate anyone outside. I was standing on my porch, minding my business and I went into the shed connected to the porch, and the kids started calling me big and fat and etc. They were laughing and their mother was outside too, and she wouldn’t even stop. So I went inside because I panicked and I started crying. I absolutely despise them. They’re so rude and they do it to all of our neighbors, but everyone is too afraid to say anything because they have a track record for calling the guards on people for no reason and their son doesn’t care about causing issues for people.”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

These people are awful!

And I, for one, feel pretty sorry for her because she has to deal with these folks.

Yikes!

This woman is living next door to a bunch of creeps.