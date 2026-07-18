July 17, 2026 at 8:45 pm

She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man and woman arguing in their house

Pexels/Reddit

Some relationships can really suffer at the hands of an immature partner!

This woman shares how her boyfriend’s immature behavior has always embarrassed her.

Check out the full story.

AITA for going to my boyfriend’s parents’ house without him after he refused to come to a dinner we were supposed to cook for them?

My bf 30m and I 28F were supposed to cook dinner at his parents tonight since they always host us. Before we left, he asked my opinion on his outfit.

This is where it gets tricky…

I gave it honestly, he didn’t like my answer and wanted to change.

I told him what he was wearing was fine and we were already running late, plus it’s literally his childhood home so I didn’t think it mattered that much. He got upset, said he didn’t want to go anymore, put on pajamas, and got back in bed.

I tried to convince him to come since his parents were waiting and we still needed to cook. He refused, multiple times. I told him I’d go ahead assuming he’d cool off and follow.

That’s INSANE!

I went to his parents’ house, they let me in (I’ve been over quite a few times), and they asked where he was. I told them he was getting ready and would be along soon (didn’t want to throw him under the bus).

An hour passed, nothing. I called him and he told me flatly he wasn’t coming and didn’t even know why I was even asking.

I had to tell his parents he wasn’t coming bc he wasn’t feeling well. I’d brought groceries over with me and was planning to cook, so they were disappointed and a little worried.

He was acting like a child!

When I got home he asked if I’d cooked, I said no, and he immediately started blaming me,”.. for not cooking, for his parents being worried, for his headache, for making him angry and being annoying.

I started to leave since he said he didn’t want to be around me, and then he flipped to arguing that I was the one abandoning things and that I have an attitude. I’ll admit I did have an attitude by that point in the day.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

That’s INSANE!

He asks for my opinion on outfits, I give it, and if it’s not glowing he spirals and it turns into a fight of why he can’t dress himself or be confident in what he is in.

I left and went to the park to cried.

GEEZ! That’s such immature behavior!

Why would he act so weirdly?

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 125905 She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

This user knows how to internally deal with this situation.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 125931 She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

Exactly! This user gives this woman a reality check!

Screenshot 2026 07 15 125946 She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

This user has an important question for this woman.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 125957 She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

This user blames this woman to keep up with her boyfriend’s behavior.

Screenshot 2026 07 15 130012 She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

Somebody needs to find a way out ASAP!

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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