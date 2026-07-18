She Visited Her Boyfriend’s Parents, but His Actions Left Her Embarrassed and Stranded

Some relationships can really suffer at the hands of an immature partner!

This woman shares how her boyfriend’s immature behavior has always embarrassed her.

Check out the full story.

AITA for going to my boyfriend’s parents’ house without him after he refused to come to a dinner we were supposed to cook for them? My bf 30m and I 28F were supposed to cook dinner at his parents tonight since they always host us. Before we left, he asked my opinion on his outfit.

This is where it gets tricky…

I gave it honestly, he didn’t like my answer and wanted to change. I told him what he was wearing was fine and we were already running late, plus it’s literally his childhood home so I didn’t think it mattered that much. He got upset, said he didn’t want to go anymore, put on pajamas, and got back in bed. I tried to convince him to come since his parents were waiting and we still needed to cook. He refused, multiple times. I told him I’d go ahead assuming he’d cool off and follow.

That’s INSANE!

I went to his parents’ house, they let me in (I’ve been over quite a few times), and they asked where he was. I told them he was getting ready and would be along soon (didn’t want to throw him under the bus). An hour passed, nothing. I called him and he told me flatly he wasn’t coming and didn’t even know why I was even asking. I had to tell his parents he wasn’t coming bc he wasn’t feeling well. I’d brought groceries over with me and was planning to cook, so they were disappointed and a little worried.

He was acting like a child!

When I got home he asked if I’d cooked, I said no, and he immediately started blaming me,”.. for not cooking, for his parents being worried, for his headache, for making him angry and being annoying. I started to leave since he said he didn’t want to be around me, and then he flipped to arguing that I was the one abandoning things and that I have an attitude. I’ll admit I did have an attitude by that point in the day. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

That’s INSANE!

He asks for my opinion on outfits, I give it, and if it’s not glowing he spirals and it turns into a fight of why he can’t dress himself or be confident in what he is in. I left and went to the park to cried.

GEEZ! That’s such immature behavior!

Why would he act so weirdly?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read The Drama →

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to internally deal with this situation.

Exactly! This user gives this woman a reality check!

This user has an important question for this woman.

This user blames this woman to keep up with her boyfriend’s behavior.

Somebody needs to find a way out ASAP!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →