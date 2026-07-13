She Was Told She Needs to Be More Visible in the Office. Her Managers and Every Single Coworker Work Somewhere Else.

Some companies think that it is good to force employees to work from the office even when they have proven that they can do a great job working from home.

When the worker in this story had her mid-year review, she was told that upper management isn’t seeing her around the office enough, even though she was coming in every other day.

The problem is that none of her coworkers or management are even in the same office building, so how could they see her. She decided to start walking around the office just to be visible and look busy, even though it is just a waste of time.

Companies seem to desperately want employees to work in the office, even when it makes no sense at all. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

“Upper management” isn’t seeing me enough in the office Just did a mid year evaluation and had no performance issues but my boss said upper management was concerned they weren’t seeing me in the office.

What is wrong with just coming in, doing your job, and going home.

I said I preferred working in quiet rooms and that when I did sit at a desk, no one talked to me anyway. Also I didn’t like to be disruptive and take calls loudly in the middle of the office. Said I didn’t realize I was causing any issue. He hemmed and hawed and basically just said whatever they need to see you.

Why do they even need him in the office.

They did a RTO every other day in office a year ago. My entire team, my boss, their boss, and their boss are all out of state. So, I have no idea who is complaining because I literally don’t work with anyone there. I did go in but like I said no one spoke to me and I sat in empty rooms. I live 45 mins to an hour away from the office. They spent last year doing remodels (made desks smaller and closer together), so we officially kept changing the office days.

Full time work from home jobs are hard to find.

Our floor has now changed and assigned desks changed, so at least I have plausibility on why they haven’t seen me. I’m trying to find a full work from home job but tried last summer too and keep having the same issue. I send hundreds of applications and hear nothing but contract jobs that are temporary or jobs with more in office days required.

It is so stupid that you have to come into the office just so people see you.

I went back and looked at what I did during my last job because they did an RTO too that I half ignored it. I usually rolled up about 10 and left by 2-3. At least we actually did team meetings so I had some reason to be there. I was thinking to do something similar once a week to show some face. To help optics I was gonna switch from backpack to purse so it’s less obvious when I’m first coming and leaving.

She is putting a lot of thought into this.

I was going to come in from the other half of the office and walk to my desk from inside vs walk in through the doors right off the elevator so it looks like I came from the other side of our floor vs just got in. I was going to leave from the kitchen because there’s a door to a stairwell there. No one takes the stairs but I don’t care I can use the steps.

It really seems like management just wants everyone to be miserable.

If asked, I was going to say I had morning calls I took in quiet rooms. If my boss asked I was going to say I spend as much time at my desk as possible but take meetings and calls in quiet rooms as well as refocus time because I encounter more distractions and get over stimulated spending hours and hours straight at a desk. We don’t even have cubes, it’s like elbow to elbow with your desk neighbors where I’m assigned.

She is getting really creative here.

I will spend the half a day I am there at the desk with frequent bathroom trips (taking my purse so they see me carrying it around throughout not just when I get there and leave), kitchen trips, and just walking to get steps so I’m seen and kill time. I thought I could make my meal prep plans, write down recipes, and put my grocery orders in the app. I can download tv shows/movies to watch offline on my phone.

You don’t want to get caught wasting time, though.

I thought about squat breaks every hour in an empty meeting room. I can listen to podcasts or audio books or read on my laptop. I was thinking about making a recipe book. Paying bills on my phone. Doom scrolling. Never connecting phone to office wifi.

I doubt anyone is worried about the company.

Any helpful feedback or ideas? Anything I might be overlooking? I don’t want to spend money, would be nice to do admin type chores at work. In case anyone is worried about the company, I do my job. But I’m rarely emailed before 9 am. 95% of meetings are between 10 am and 3 pm.

She is doing her job quite well.

I’ve been personally told by 5 different people I work with how they appreciate the work I’m doing and that I’m helping them (started supporting a new group starting this year).

Some managers really seem to think that employees should be unhappy at work if they want to get paid. It is so frustrating.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate situation.

If they want to see her, they will see a lot of her.

Playing these games is annoying, that’s for sure.

This commenter might be spot on.

I love this idea.

This is a great suggestion.

There is really no reason for her to have to come into the office at all. What an absolute waste of time and effort.

Why is it that so many people in management think that they need to force people to be ‘visible’ rather than just letting them do their job?