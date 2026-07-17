She Worked Through a Sick Holiday to Save Their Group Project Alone. Her Coworker’s Next Request Was Met With a Cold ‘No.’

Many people hate group projects in school because some students coast on the backs’ of others work.

Unfortunately, you aren’t through with this once an adult at a job. See why this worker was appalled by her callus, entitled coworker.

AITAH for refusing to help my co-worker after she refused to help me when I was sick?

I recently had a bad case of flu over a public holiday in my country. I lost my voice completely due to a severe sore throat and was in a lot of pain. I had planned to use the holiday to rest. On the first day of the holiday, my boss called me to say there was an urgent client task that needed to be done.

So no rest for this sick worker! How can people like this sleep at night?

He and my other supervisor were both out of town, so it was just me and my coworker (let’s call her Melinda, 34F). The task is normally a two-person job because of the workload involved. I texted Melinda to inform her and she responded that I “Shouldn’t have answered the call” and basically wished me luck, but did not offer any help. So I ended up doing the entire task alone while heavily medicated and unwell.

Her coworker had even more audacity than that…

The next day, we had to present and implement the work. My boss asked her to assist me because I was unable to speak properly. She refused, didn’t answer calls, and even said she was out of town, although her location suggested otherwise. She also said she couldn’t help because she hadn’t drafted the work, even though it was a joint responsibility. I ended up having to ask someone outside the company to assist. Now she has a project coming up on Wednesday. She has never done it before, and it’s her file, one I also don’t really know. She is now asking for my help.

Now her bad behavior has come back to bite her. So satisfying!

I told her I’m not in a position to assist as I have a lot of deadlines due (which is true), and I did explain the steps she needs to take to execute it. Despite that, she is now going around huffing and puffing and slamming doors because I haven’t helped her. What she really wants is for me to sit with her, go through the entire file, and figure it out with her as we go, which I simply don’t have the capacity to do. I also realise I don’t really feel bad about refusing this time.

How the tides have turned! But I’d feel bad, too…

She has a pattern of subtly not being supportive, and I’ve always given her the benefit of the doubt or brushed it off. But being sick, in pain, and genuinely needing help, only to be dismissed like that, changed something for me. It made it very clear where I stand with her and I don’t think I can keep extending the same level of support I used to. AITA for refusing to help her now after she refused to help me when I really needed it?

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Here is what folks are saying.

Calling her an adult is a bit of a stretch!

I agree. Two things can be true at once.

Unprofessional, I’d argue.

No. That’s enough high school antics for one day.

There are probably more polite ways to respond.

Sick worker asked to do a project over the holidays, so she refuses to help that coworker when asked.

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