Strangers Kept Calling to Buy His House—So He Did Some Digging and Changed the Game

If you own a home, you may have gotten a phone call, text or piece of snail mail dropped off at your door from someone claiming they want to buy your house. Did you ever wonder how they got your address, phone number or email or why they contacted you?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he decided to ask the right questions to get to the bottom of this buy your house scheme. I learned a lot reading this story, but what I enjoyed the most was how the homeowner messed with the sales guys. It’s simply hilarious!

Although, not everyone appreciates the joke.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Hi do you own the property at… I know we all hate telemarketers but these can I buy your house folks push me to a new level of annoyed. They used to give out a fake company name and say home builders Inc or something. I ended up googling it and got in contact with the actual owner of that company I believe he was out of MN. He told me that there’s a company in Egypt of all places, that sells sales leads to American companies slipping by the legality of combing through public records for personal information. He told me to get at the American companies, I’d need to pretend to be interested in selling my house and wait for the call from the US based company and confront them. So that’s what I did.

It was a small win.

After giving some vague info that was incorrect to the Egyptian caller I did eventually get matched and called from someone in northern Ohio. When I explained I knew what he was doing and that it wasn’t legal, he eventually hung up on me and blocked me. I called from a few different numbers until he disconnected his line. Small win but not the story I came to tell.

This is hilarious!

The calls haven’t stopped so trolling is my new favorite thing. I constantly beat them to the punch and ask to buy their house, ask them how Egypt is or what the pyramids are like. I’ve tried to order pizza, put them on hold to see how long they’d last, or just change the subject completely.

My biggest win was when they ask do you have any other properties to sell, I said infact I do. 1600 Pennsylvania avenue, District of Columbia. A very famous address here in the states, somehow my Egyptian caller wasn’t familiar with it and took all my information.

We all know we’re talking about the White House, right?

Regrettably I didn’t have amazing information, but I did tell him it had a fenced in yard, ton of extra bed rooms, an big round office and top notch security system. Two days later I got a call. “Not sure who you are but we’ll played. I’ve been laughing for the last half hour. How did you convince them you owned the white house.” The first gentleman that called got the joke. He congratulated me and we had a laugh and he hung up.

Someone else wasn’t laughing.

An hour later I got another call from someone who wasn’t laughing. “I’m trying to figure out why I got a sales lead on the white house” Well that’s because people in Egypt, where you buy your illegal sales leads, don’t know anything about America. “Yeah well I don’t think it’s funny”

Really, it is funny.

Well that’s tough because I think it’s hysterical. Not only did you waste money on a useless sales lead now I’m wasting your time. He told me to go hurt myself but I’m not mad. Does anyone else have any famous addresses I should sell?

Egypt! Who knew? I’ve always just ignored those buy your house people, but I learned something new about them today.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another address to try.

This person gives another address.

Here are some famous fictional addresses.

This is a good point.

It can be fun to mess with annoying callers, but I usually just let it go to voicemail.

It sounds like OP has some new addresses to try. Or, he could just start making up addresses. Either way, this could go on for a long time.

It’s funny that some people found what he did funny and others took it way too seriously.

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