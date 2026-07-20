She Couldn’t Find an Entry-Level Job After Graduation, And Then Her Parents Sent Her a Bill

There’s a difference between struggling due to poor choices and struggling because you graduated directly into one of the toughest entry-level job markets in recent memory, and the woman in this story feels like her parents are conveniently ignoring that distinction.

Every sibling ahead of her finished college and walked into strong jobs in their fields without much resistance.

She pursued a genuinely practical degree too, yet hasn’t managed to break into her field despite real effort, instead covering her own rent and expenses entirely through two jobs, bartending and shift-leading at a salad shop.

But despite fully funding every other sibling’s education without expecting repayment, her parents are now demanding she alone repay them — a decision she suspects is tied more to embarrassment over her current jobs than any real financial logic.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for refusing to pay my parents back for college? My parents strongly encouraged me to go to college. We are from a wealthier background, but I was definitely the most apprehensive person in my family about not wanting to go.

She explains that going to college was a big expectation for all of her siblings.

All of my older siblings had gone to college and got really great jobs in their fields of study. All of my older siblings graduated before COVID-19 and the AI situation, when I think entry level roles were a little less rare.

But so far, her path hasn’t been as straightforward.

Despite studying a pretty useful degree, I haven’t landed a job in my area of study. I’m able to pay my rent and all my own expenses due to the two jobs I work as a bartender and shift lead at a salad shop, but money is extremely tight.

This has led her to being singled out by her parents.

My parents paid for everyone’s college in my family, and out of all my siblings are demanding that I am the only one who has to repay them. I’m sure this will come across as spoiled to some, but I don’t think I should have to pay them back.

She gives several good reasons why not.

First, I don’t have the money to, and although I’m not the best student, I feel like they are punishing me for what they voted for and its effects on the entry level job market. I know they are embarrassed about what I do when talking to friends, but I don’t make it anyone’s problem and support myself financially. AITAH for refusing to pay them back?

Sounds like this young woman was dealt an unfair hand.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

Her parents shouldn’t be allowed to get away with something like this.

It’s not fair to be singled out like this.

A gift is a gift — no takebacks.

This reader also finds themselves confused by the situation.

Timing in the job market isn’t a personal failing, and treating it like one by singling her out for repayment is just completely unfair.

Every sibling ahead of her got the same gift with zero strings attached, which makes this sudden demand feel less like fairness and more like a targeted decision.

This young woman is already remarkably independent considering everything.

Demanding repayment for a degree she pursued in good faith isn’t accountability; it’s punishing her for circumstances largely outside her control.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job. Read The Drama →