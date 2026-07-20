She Put Up With Her Supervisor’s Inappropriate Comments Until One Incident Made Her Report Him

Imagine working at a job with a supervisor you actually like but who says a lot of inappropriate things you know could cost him his job. Would you mind your own business, warn him about what he’s saying, or report him to HR?

In this story, one person chooses the last option and is wondering if that makes him a bad person. He actually seemed to like his supervisor, but he was hoping that if the supervisor got fired he would get promoted to supervisor.

That’s not exactly how it worked out.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting my supervisor fired because I wanted his job? My (former) supervisor and I were on good terms. I never had any issues with him personally. We frequently laughed and joked about a lot of things while working together.

He said a lot of inappropriate things.

The thing is he is very rude. He would say things like “I wish I had an all male team. Every time I have a problem employee it’s a woman.” Now, I want to say that none of this actually bothered me. I didn’t care about his comments nor his joking about male anatomy. I just knew that if HR heard about this he would be fired in a heartbeat.

OP reported him to HR.

So I wrote down everything he would say, the times and dates that he would say them, and then I sent it to HR. After nearly a month-long investigation he was relieved of his duties. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t give me his job and instead promoted someone else. Am I a jerk?

Maybe OP’s motivation for reporting the supervisor was to get his job, but I still think the supervisor deserved to be reported. He sounds awful.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls OP selfish.

Another person thinks OP’s motives were the problem.

This person calls his a hypocrite.

Everyone seems to agree that he reported the supervisor for the wrong reasons.

His supervisor definitely deserved to be fired. There’s no question there.

The real problem is why OP wanted his supervisor to get fired. He wanted his job. That’s very selfish.

Not only that, but he wasn’t bothered by his supervisor’s comments. He seemed to be fine with it. He just knew HR wouldn’t be. The fact that he’s not concerned about inappropriate comments in the workplace is another problem.

He needs to change his attitude and his motivation. I’m glad they didn’t promote him.

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