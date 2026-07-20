He Works for His Dad and Has No Car, And His Dad Left Work Without Him and Now He’s Stranded With No Way Home

Imagine going off to college but deciding to move back home for a while. You’re still a teenager. You don’t have a car. And your only work option ends up being to work for your dad so you can commute to work together.

What would you do if you were still working when your dad left? Would you keep working until he came back to pick you up, or would you refuse to work overtime?

In this story, one teen finds himself in this exact situation, and he doesn’t want to work overtime. He’s upset at his dad for even suggesting it.

Let’s read the whole story to see if he’s overreacting or if he’s right not to want to work overtime.

AITA for refusing to work overtime? So, a bit of backstory. I’m 18 and I moved home from uni recently to try and get all my ducks back in a row, so to speak. I live in a town that gets most of its business from summertime tourism, so I struggled to find a job. I can’t work outside of my town because I don’t have a car.

He only had one option.

So, as a result, I started working for my dad as a last option. I don’t like this job, but it was my only option. But, I can’t get home without a ride.

My dad left the office at 4 today. My shift ends at 5.

He’s not sure when his dad will be back.

As I write this it’s 5:40 ish and he is not back to get me. He texted saying he would be back at around 5:30 and to do a work task for him while I’m waiting. I told him no, my shift is over, I’m not working. AITA for refusing to do overtime work while stranded at the office by my dad/boss?

What else is he supposed to do while he waits? If he’s stuck there and does a work task, his dad will probably pay him overtime. Otherwise, it’s just a waste of time.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person points out how unusual the situation is.

Another person points out how much OP has to be grateful for.

This is a good question. Honestly, I doubt it.

Everyone seems to think he’s making a big deal out of nothing.

His dad sounds like a great dad. He’s doing everything he can to help his son. He also doesn’t seem upset at his son for leaving college and moving back home.

The least the teen can do is be patient with his dad. It’d be even better if he said “thank you” once in a while.

He’s lucky to have this dad.