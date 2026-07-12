The Controller Was Dropped, then the Furniture Was Kicked. Inside the High-Stress Gaming Nightmare Splitting Two Friends Apart.

Every friend group has that one person whose reactions never quite match the size of the problem, and one gamer has become exactly that for his group of Roblox friends.

This person is genuinely a good friend, the kind who makes casual hangouts and internet café sessions feel fun, but small inconveniences seem to flip a switch in him almost instantly.

When a friend couldn’t join because of a family decision, his response wasn’t understanding, it was cursing out that friend’s family entirely unprompted. Another time, plans simply not working out the way he wanted led to him kicking and hitting chairs in frustration.

The gamer has been subtly absorbing these moments, unsure whether speaking up would help or just make his anger even harder to manage.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting to play with a certain friend So me and my friends play this game, BRM5, on Roblox. It’s a fun game that makes me feel like a kid again, and it’s fun to play with friends, which is what I do.

But this hobby doesn’t come without its drama.

However, I have this one friend who’s kind of difficult to explain. When we play, he sometimes doesn’t like to listen, and when we tell him something to do, he says things like, “screw off” or “My ***,” and sometimes becomes arrogant.

This person is starting to lose patience with his friend — and sometimes he feels embarrassed by him.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good friend, but sometimes he’s just a bit hard to be around. We also play games at an internet café, and even if it’s just us friends, he gets really loud and makes these noises that are a bit excessive.

He’s starting to feel conflicted about how to handle this situation.

I know I should probably just let him be, but I feel like if I tell him, he’s going to get mad. When he gets mad, he becomes really self-centered and only focuses on his anger.

This has seemed to be the case in the past.

One time, he got mad because one of our friends couldn’t go with us because his family didn’t allow him to, which is understandable. But then he responded by saying, “****-*** grandpa didn’t allow him to go.” I just told him that he didn’t have to say that.

He gives another example.

Another time, we were supposed to hang out, and he got really mad, like, really mad, because one of our friends couldn’t go. He started kicking and hitting chairs and stuff. I don’t know, he’s just difficult to be around because of his personality.

This friend needs a serious attitude overhaul.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

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This behavior isn’t just unpleasant — it’s potentially dangerous.

Choosing a path forward won’t be easy.

This behavior would be a little more understandable if everyone involved were teenagers, but it’s still a problem.

Maybe it’s time to just talk things out.

The instinct to just let the friend be, rather than risk setting him off, is a common response to this kind of dynamic, but it also puts everyone in an uncomfortable spot.

When everyone else is forced to walk on eggshells around a person, the dynamic starts to shift away from friendship and into something else entirely.

Loud, arrogant, quick to anger — maybe the negatives have started outweighing the positives of this friendship.