The Counter Was Totally Empty, So a Hungry Pizza Customer Blasted a Loud Alarm to Summon the Staff

Being forced to get someone’s attention can get pretty awkward.

That’s what this customer found himself dealing with after stopping by his favorite neighborhood pizza place. The food was was always worth the trip, but the service was another story.

Nearly every visit started the same way. He’d walk in to find an empty counter and have to wait for someone to finally come out from the back.

After dealing with that over and over again, he decided to try something different. And that’s when he found an alarm sound on YouTube.

The only problem is that now he’s not sure if what he’s doing is rude or not.

Keep reading to see what you think.

AITA for blasting a loud alarm noise to get the cashier’s attention? There’s this little pizza place right next to my apartment. The food is good, it’s cheap, and it has great hours, staying open until 3 a.m. Except for one catch—the service. Nearly every time I go in there, even at normal times, the cashier counter is completely deserted. Everyone’s in the back hanging out or whatever, even when they aren’t busy. It’s often empty. Sometimes I have to wait as long as 20–30 minutes for someone to show up. I’m not kidding… unless I yell loud enough to get their attention. Or bang on the counter, shake the tip jar… anything that’ll make noise. They used to have a bell, but they got rid of it and replaced it with a “camera,” though it seems useless if they never pay attention to it. It’s basically just a waiting game for them to come out of hiding and socializing in the back.

Then, he came up with a solution.

Luckily, the other factors haven’t stopped me from giving them business, but I was getting kind of aggravated having to deal with this every single time. And it’s especially infuriating to me since I work in customer service. So I had a great idea. I pulled out my phone, searched “loud alarm noise” on YouTube, found a great 10-minute loop, and played it at full volume. That did the trick and summoned them. They didn’t seem all that peeved by it. I’ve repeated it a couple of other times, and it works like a charm. But… I feel kind of bad. AITA?

Eek! This is probably going to get mixed reactions.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This reader thinks everyone can do better.

Here’s someone with mixed feelings.

According to this comment, he should just ask them.

As this reader points out, no one seemed upset.

There’s no wonder the customer gets frustrated. No one wants to wait that long for food that was ordered ahead of time.

As for his alarm sound, that’s something he should ask the employees. After all, they’re the ones who have to deal with it.

At the same time, it may be worth speaking with the manager or owner and finding out if there’s a better way to do this.

Hopefully he figures out how to solve the problem, because it sounds like he really likes their food.

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