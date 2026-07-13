The Kiss Happened on Saturday, then the Delivery Room Paged on Sunday. The Wild Story of a Secret Threatening a New Mother.

Finding out someone left out a pretty important detail can change everything.

That’s what happened after this woman ran into an old friend at a local festival.

They hadn’t seen each other in years, and before the night was over, the two of them shared a passionate kiss.

She went home thinking it was nothing more than a fun, unexpected moment. But, the next day, she looked him up online and learned something that made her stomach drop.

His girlfriend had just given birth to their second child the day after they kissed. Now she’s torn between telling the new mom the truth or staying out of it altogether.

Read on to see what you think she should do.

AITAH for not telling a woman that I kissed her boyfriend right before she gave birth? I was at a festival Friday in my hometown and ran into an old friend. We used to be in the same friend group and hung out, but we lost touch. I haven’t seen him for seven years. I drifted away from that group because most of them were closer to my ex. Friday night, we kissed. Like, really kissed. We went away from the crowd, and there was some grabbing, and he confessed that he had always been very attracted to me. I went home and didn’t think much of it. It was fun, and he is good-looking, but I didn’t really feel super excited about him. I had no plan to do anything more with it. Saturday, I was also at the festival, but I didn’t see him.

Then, she looked him up on Facebook and learned the truth.

Today, Sunday, I looked him up on Facebook. We are still Facebook friends, and I was shocked to see that his girlfriend had posted that she had given birth yesterday (Saturday), just one day after the kiss. It’s also their second child. I know her too, as it’s the same girl he was dating back then. I liked her very much. I have gone over it in my head about what to do. I, of course, have zero interest in him. I didn’t really before, but after knowing this, I find him absolutely disgusting. I feel disgusted with myself too, but I do blame him more because I had no idea he was still with her, and definitely not that she was about to give birth the next day.

After much consideration, she’s decided to stay quiet.

After thinking about it a lot, I have decided not to tell his girlfriend. My reasoning is that she literally just gave birth, they have small children, and I don’t want to be the person who drops this on her right now. I also do not want to be seen as someone who helped ruin a family, even though I know he is the one who chose to cheat. But I just don’t want my name on this. Part of me thinks that if he is capable of doing this while his girlfriend was about to have their child, he will probably give her other reasons to reevaluate the relationship later, when she has more capacity to deal with it. But I also feel like maybe she deserves to know, and maybe I am only making excuses to protect my own reputation because I don’t want to deal with it. AITA?

Yikes! That’s some drama right there.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle it.

This person seems to think that telling the woman will blow up in her face.

On the other hand, this reader thinks not speaking up is wrong.

According to this comment, she may find someone who’s willing to help tell the girl.

It sounds like this woman went through the same thing with her ex.

This is one of those situations where there really isn’t an easy answer.

On one hand, the girlfriend deserves to know what happened. But, she also deserves the chance to recover from giving birth without having something this painful dropped in her lap right away.

But the fact is that only she can decide whether telling the woman is the right thing to do or not. After all, she’s the one who has to live with that decision, no matter which way she goes.

Whatever she decides, none of this falls on her shoulders. The boyfriend made the choice to cheat, and he’s the one responsible for everything that happens next.

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