The Plus-One Blowup: Why a Devoted Friend Walked Away From the Wedding Party Over a Disrespectful Guest List Rule

Weddings can sometimes test friendships.

The following story involves a man who was invited to be a groomsman in his friend’s wedding.

When he asked if he could bring his girlfriend, his friend refused, claiming she was disrespectful in a past encounter.

After thinking it through, he made a decision that put his relationship first.

Do you think he made the right decision? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not attending my friends wedding? I (27M) was asked to be a groomsman in my friend’s (25M) wedding this upcoming summer. I gladly said yes. About a week ago, I still had not received the official invitation in the mail. So I sent him a text asking when the wedding was. I needed to request time off from work. I also asked if it was okay if I brought my girlfriend of three years.

This man was not allowed to bring his girlfriend at his friend’s wedding.

He said no. He said I could not bring her. He added that when he met her, he felt insanely disrespected by her. Here is a little backstory. My friend and I met online. We have gamed together a lot over the past eight years. We have gotten really close. He only lived a state away from me, so we have met in person a handful of times.

His friend told him that his girlfriend was insanely disrespectful.

This past Halloween, he and his fiancée came to visit for the weekend. We thought it would be fun. After they left to go back home, we hopped into Discord together. We were going to play some video games. He started ranting to me and said my girlfriend does not love me. He said she was insanely disrespectful to them when they visited. He did not specify how. The only thing I can think of is that she did not talk to them much. She is a super nice girl. Quiet and very shy. She has a hard time talking to new people.

He thought about it and decided not to attend the wedding.

So I took about a week to think it over. I decided I could not attend his wedding without my girlfriend. So I sent him a text and said I had done a lot of thinking. I told him I did not think I could attend the wedding without her. I said I respected that it was his wedding and it was his decision on who he wanted attending. But she has also been my girlfriend of three years.

He explained his decision to his friend.

I said I am probably going to marry her. It did not feel right attending without her. I told him there was no hate on my end and that I understood and respected his decision. I told him I still loved him and cared about him. And that I hoped his wedding was as amazing as he deserved.

His friend’s reply was a little cold, so he’s wondering if he was wrong.

He replied, “Sounds good. Guess that means more than the 8+ years of friendship. Good to know. Take care, big man.” I personally thought I handled it well. I thought I sent a nice and respectful message. But clearly, in his eyes, I am a jerk. So, AITA for not attending his wedding?

It’s pretty common for friendships to suffer when personal relationships interfere.

I think both sides have good points here, and we can’t blame either one of them for making such decisions.

It’s just sad to see a friendship take a hit because of conflicting priorities.

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This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion,

This person makes a valid point.

Meanwhile, here’s another sensible assumption.

Finally, short and honest.

Sometimes, standing by your partner comes with difficult choices.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →