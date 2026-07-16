The Shirk Report – Volume 901 – July 16

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Are you this old?

– Trying out some after-market parts on the kid’s birthday gift

– Underwater waterfall illusion

– Completely unrestrained

– Spotted outside of a hair salon

– Living the farm life

– Venus and the moon above a rooftop

– Mirror potion

– A newly-hatched cicada

– Farewell, giant arcade games

– Is blinker fluid supposed to be this brown?

– Airshow

– Monkey business

– How long can I ignore?

– You got to keep it fresh

– I may not be a zoologist, but…

– Creating a masterpiece

– Sea lamprey found in the Great Lakes

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The glasses case that saved Teddy Roosevelt’s life go on display in North Dakota

– This Kid Wrote His Mom a Hilarious Letter After He Missed the School Bus

– Anthropic unveils ‘Claude Science’ AI platform for scientific research

– Inside Cannes, the Advertising Industry’s Biggest Party

– A Long-Standing Theory of Childbirth Is a Myth

– 5 Historical Figures Who Claimed to Have Seen Dragons

– Baby boomer divorce is booming

– ‘Run’ Is the Most Complex Word in the English Language with Over 600 Definitions

– This Humanoid Robot Is a Terrifyingly Competent Office Intern

– Timothée Chalamet’s Animated Debut Is Rom-Com With a Sci-Fi Twist

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND