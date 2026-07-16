The Shirk Report – Volume 901 – July 16
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Are you this old?
– Trying out some after-market parts on the kid’s birthday gift
– Underwater waterfall illusion
– Completely unrestrained
– Spotted outside of a hair salon
– Living the farm life
– Venus and the moon above a rooftop
– Mirror potion
– A newly-hatched cicada
– Farewell, giant arcade games
– Is blinker fluid supposed to be this brown?
– Airshow
– Monkey business
– How long can I ignore?
– You got to keep it fresh
– I may not be a zoologist, but…
– Creating a masterpiece
– Sea lamprey found in the Great Lakes
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The glasses case that saved Teddy Roosevelt’s life go on display in North Dakota
– This Kid Wrote His Mom a Hilarious Letter After He Missed the School Bus
– Anthropic unveils ‘Claude Science’ AI platform for scientific research
– Inside Cannes, the Advertising Industry’s Biggest Party
– A Long-Standing Theory of Childbirth Is a Myth
– 5 Historical Figures Who Claimed to Have Seen Dragons
– Baby boomer divorce is booming
– ‘Run’ Is the Most Complex Word in the English Language with Over 600 Definitions
– This Humanoid Robot Is a Terrifyingly Competent Office Intern
– Timothée Chalamet’s Animated Debut Is Rom-Com With a Sci-Fi Twist
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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