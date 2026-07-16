July 16, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 901 – July 16

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 901 – July 16

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Are you this old?
Trying out some after-market parts on the kid’s birthday gift
Underwater waterfall illusion
Completely unrestrained
Spotted outside of a hair salon
Living the farm life
Venus and the moon above a rooftop
Mirror potion
A newly-hatched cicada
Farewell, giant arcade games
Is blinker fluid supposed to be this brown?
Airshow
Monkey business
How long can I ignore?
You got to keep it fresh
I may not be a zoologist, but…
Creating a masterpiece
Sea lamprey found in the Great Lakes
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The glasses case that saved Teddy Roosevelt’s life go on display in North Dakota
This Kid Wrote His Mom a Hilarious Letter After He Missed the School Bus
Anthropic unveils ‘Claude Science’ AI platform for scientific research
Inside Cannes, the Advertising Industry’s Biggest Party
A Long-Standing Theory of Childbirth Is a Myth
5 Historical Figures Who Claimed to Have Seen Dragons
Baby boomer divorce is booming
‘Run’ Is the Most Complex Word in the English Language with Over 600 Definitions
This Humanoid Robot Is a Terrifyingly Competent Office Intern
Timothée Chalamet’s Animated Debut Is Rom-Com With a Sci-Fi Twist

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 902 Featured Image Final 2 The Shirk Report – Volume 901 – July 16

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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