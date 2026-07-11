The Takeout Trap: Why a Furious Customer Is Reeling After a Restaurant Manager Banned Him for Yelling at the Counter Staff

Think back to your first ever day working at your first ever job. There’s probably a good chance that job was in retail, and if it was, you probably know what it’s like to deal with difficult customers.

It can take awhile to get used to dealing with difficult customers without taking their complaints personally. On day one, new employees are probably particularly sensitive.

In this story, one cashier at a pizza place had to deal with a horrible customer on her first ever day of work. Thankfully, she had a great manager who happened to be her friend’s dad.

Keep reading for all the details from the perspective of her friend.

Dad to the rescue! This is a story about my very first day at my very first job! There’s a little bit of background info needed here for everything to come full circle. I got a job at a pizza place with hot and ready pizzas. My best friend, whom we’ll call ‘Courts’, got the job with me. She was, and still is, considered a part of my family. My father was our manager. This is the tale of our first day on the registers.

One customer was pretty rude.

This was on a Friday night during football season. Needless to say, it was super busy. Courts: “Hey there, how are ya doing? What can I get for you, sir?” Jerk-face: “I need a pepperoni pizza, NOW!” Courts: unsure of how to handle an angry customer “Uh, of course. Let me grab it for you real quick.”

Yikes! The customer’s reaction is pretty extreme!

She checked our pizza warmer and fantastic, we were out of pepperoni for the moment. Courts: “I’m so sorry, sir. At the moment, we are out of pizzas but if you’d like to pay for it now I can get your ticket over to the pizza cutters and as soon as one comes out of the oven, they can get it to you.” 😀 I don’t remember what the words were but this guy got red in the face and just started screaming at the top of his lungs, getting in her face. Remember, this was our first day at our first job and we had never experienced anything like this.

Everyone was watching.

There were customers lined up everywhere and they all went silent, staring at this man as he threw a tantrum bigger than a toddler. My father happened to be working in the back and when he heard the commotion, he calmly came to the register and gently pushed Courts behind him. Dad: “Why are you yelling at my new cashier?” Jerk-face: “She’s an idiot and so is the other one for not saying anything and helping me when this one wouldn’t!!!”

Dad had the perfect response.

He was pointing at me- I was the “other idiot”. Dad: “You have just insulted my two daughters. Get the hell out of my store. You will NOT treat ANY cashier at my store in this manner. Much less my daughters. Get out before I call the police.” The guy was so flabbergasted! I wish I had a camera to show y’all what his face was like when my dad had said “my daughters”. Priceless.

At least the other customers were nice.

After he left, all of our other customers were really sweet and most of them said something along the lines of “screw that guy” to us. Courts held it together really well and once we both got home, I texted her to see how she was doing. Apparently when her mom had picked her up, she broke down crying in the car because of that guy :c

What an awful customer! It’d be horrible to deal with him on any day, but on your very first day ever at work? That would be even worse.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

This person shares how they would’ve wanted to handle it.

Another person expected a more dramatic ending.

The one good thing about this story is that OP worked for her dad, and he stood up for both her and her friend, calling both of them his daughters.

Her dad sounds like a really great guy. He handled that awful customer like a pro.

But that was certainly an intense first day of work!