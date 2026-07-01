The Ultimate After-Hours Standoff: How a Group of Annoying Shoppers Triggered a Major Shift Revolt by Flexing Family Connections

Imagine working at a restaurant when a family arrives right at closing time. Would you tell them you’re closed and send them away, or would you give them a table and take their order? Would it make a difference if they were related to a manager at the restaurant?

In this story, one family has the nerve to enter a restaurant at closing time, and they are given a table because they are related to a manager. There are problems with their order, and the customers complain.

It honestly sounds like an awful way to end the night working at a restaurant.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

When a table forgets that you DO know their dad.. Who happens to be a manager at THIS restaurant that you are currently in. Buckle up buttercup… let’s go for a RIDE

It seems like it’s one problem after another with this order.

5-top table comes in as we’re closing the dining room for the night. Obvious closing duties are going on, on top of 3 other current ttables. They were seated anyway because they are related to one of the CURRENT managers. Two are former employees. All 5 place orders. Beer recommendations are made and enjoyed. 3 of the 5 come up wrong. Table gets told that food is delayed to correct the orders. Drink refills are brought. Orders come up. Cheesy and saucy burger lands in a salad and upends dipping sauces on an order of wings. Those 3 get held while everything else goes out with an explination, apology, and offer for free dessert.

This sounds so annoying!

Table now refuses to talk to me. Will only speak with manager (not the one they’re related to) because the food (that he helped me plate/expo/run) was cold, not done right, made one sick (it had been 10 minutes since she started eating). Manager comps a bunch of food. I bring the check. They try to argue each line item and get shut down. They then try to leave this tip

Here’s how the night ended.

Manager on duty informs manager they are related to (who, again, was not in that night). Manager who was not there tells them they are not allowed to come back in without his supervision. Manager on duty buys me dinner and concedes to my drastically reduced availability to make sure I won’t quit. Play stupid games = win stupid prizes. 🤪

Since some of them were former employees, you’d think they’d know how to behave in a restaurant. I can understand being annoyed that your order is wrong, but since it was closing time, they shouldn’t have even been given a table.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You’d think they’d know better.

This person would want to see these customers banned.

They never should’ve come in at closing.

It’s crazy to me to think that these customers would think it’s okay to arrive at closing time. Especially since they’re related to a manager and especially since some of them are former employees, you’d think they’d go out of their way to be considerate.

Was this some form of revenge? That’s the only reason I can think of that they’d arrive that late.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.