The Wedding Ultimatum: Why a Groom’s Childhood Best Friend Refused to Board the Plane After His Wife Was Uninvited.

A nice wedding every now and then can be a lovely thing to attend. Sure there’s a period in your twenties or thirties where it feels like everyone is getting married, and the sheer number of wedding dates – not to mention the expense of it all – can get a bit overwhelming, but after that? It’s an excuse to get together, a time to see family and friends, and the opportunity to be with loved ones on their special day. And if there is great food and a nice weekend away? Well that’s just a bonus.

The couple in this story were happy to go to the husband’s childhood friend’s wedding, especially since it was a destination wedding. So they booked their time off, paid for their flights, and prepared themselves for a special occasion in a nice location. But little did they know, the wife’s invitation would be revoked at the last minute, through no fault of her own. The worst part? They barely got an explanation.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for refusing to attend my childhood best friend’s destination wedding after they uninvited my wife? My best friend from childhood is getting married. He and his fiancée have been together for about seven years and planned a destination wedding. They wanted a smaller, more intimate wedding and decided to combine the bachelor and bachelorette party into a week-long trip. About a year ago, I was told about the wedding and was asked to attend. I was specifically told that both my wife and I were invited. The only thing we would need to pay for was our airfare. Everything else would be covered. Over the last year, there were multiple conversations confirming that both my wife and I would be attending. Based on that, we requested and received PTO from work, bought plane tickets, and started preparing for the trip. We bought clothes and other things we would need for a week-long destination wedding.

But all was not as it seemed.

But about a month and a half before the wedding, my friend told me there was no longer enough space for my wife. Apparently, she had been cut from the guest list and there was only room for me. He also mentioned that numerous other guests were upset. Some people had to pay for their own accommodations elsewhere if they want to attend after previously being told they would be covered, and some guests had their invitations revoked entirely because they were over capacity. I was honestly shocked. I told him that if my wife couldn’t attend, then I wouldn’t be attending either.

So of course, this guy wanted to know why his wife was no longer invited.

I asked him what happened and why this situation occurred. I wanted an honest explanation. His response was basically that they didn’t realize they had a capacity issue until invitations were sent out. I asked how that could happen if they already knew the venue capacity beforehand. He refused to answer directly, and kept saying that this wasn’t about the guests because it’s their wedding. I told him that while it is absolutely their wedding and their choice, they had set clear expectations a year in advance and repeatedly confirmed those expectations. Now, after people had spent money, used PTO, and made plans, they were changing things and expecting everyone to be okay with it.

And now, the couple are trying to turn it around on others.

He and his fiancée have taken no responsibility for the situation and instead blame the guests for overreacting. He also told me that I was the only one making a big deal about not being able to bring my wife. To be clear, I never demanded that they reinvite her. I simply told him that if my wife wasn’t welcome, I wouldn’t be attending either. Am I wrong for being angry about this and refusing to go to the wedding? AITA?

Sure the couple have one thing right, it is their wedding, so they do get to make the choices.

But the guests they have invited get to choose one thing too: whether or not they attend. And this guy was quite right not to.

It seems more like they suddenly realised they couldn’t afford the big wedding they wanted, and are now trying to cut corners.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that it was most likely a money-saving tactic.

While others thought that their actions and lack of genuine apology showed what kind of people they were.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged the couple to use the flights and PTO for a vacation instead.

It’s not the fact that they’d uninvited his wife. Sure that sucks, and is an extremely rude thing to do – especially when you know that people have taken time off work, paid for flights, and bought outfits already. It’s really thoughtless behaviour. But the real problem is the way that they’re gaslighting their guests, suggesting that no one else is upset, and making out like they hadn’t made all the promises that were clearly made in the beginning. If they’d offered a genuine, humble apology things might have been a little better, but as it is they’re showing no accountability for their mistake whatsoever.

Of course that makes people less inclined to go to the wedding, because it just feels like the couple don’t care at all. They’ve decided that since it’s their wedding day, they can make whatever decisions they want – regardless of the financial repercussions they might have on folk that are supposed to be their friends – just so they can save some money. Really, if they had admitted they’d made a big financial mistake, people might have been a bit more sympathetic – but as it stands, with no solid explanation, they just look like rude, thoughtless people.