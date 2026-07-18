Their Downstairs Neighbor Complained About Noise and Said Walk Normal, So They Did, Which Was Exactly What They’d Been Doing The Whole Time

Imagine living in an upstairs apartment in a building that’s pretty old. You know your downstairs neighbors can hear your every step. Would you not worry about the neighbors and go about your life, or would you try to go out of your way to be considerate and try to be as quiet as possible?

In this story, the upstairs neighbors try to be as quiet as possible, but that’s far from quiet enough to make the downstairs neighbor happy. She seems convinced they’re stomping around when in reality they’re tiptoeing around.

Keep reading to find out what happens what the downstairs neighbor asks the upstairs neighbors to “walk normal.”

Downstairs neighbor demands we ‘walk normal’. So we do. And she HATES it. We’ve been living in this apartment for three years. It’s old. It’s cozy. The building is ~20 years old and though the appliances and wall paint and carpets have been replaced… the floor has not. It’s painfully thin. Every step we take creaks and groans and it’s ANNOYING. Living on the 3rd floor, we know it’s gotta be even more so for whoever lives below us. So, we’ve done our best to be mindful of their comfort, and try not to make too much noise.

Their new neighbors sounds really annoying.

We had a new downstairs neighbor move in a couple months ago. And she is NOT convinced that we are literally tip-toeing around our apartment. Every time I get home and close my door? She’s banging on my floor with a broom or something. Every time I cross the living room? Banging. Every time I vacuum? Banging. Every time my dog chews on a bone? She bangs on the dang floor and it scares my poor dog. We’ve been living on eggshells trying to be courteous, but she’s driving us mad with her insistent BANGING every time we take a step.

The neighbor was clearly very upset.

I guess she had finally ‘had enough’ because she came upstairs to yell at us the other day. “You are too loud! You need to be courteous and walk normal! You have neighbors!”, she yells. She almost looked like she was going to cry. It was disturbing. We felt bad. My husband tried to explain that, ma’am, we do our best to be quiet, but these floors are really old and they creak. We’re not stomping or jumping or running. We’re living – but we’ll continue to be considerate. She was NOT impressed with his answer, and continued to argue. “Well, I lived on a first floor before and my other neighbors weren’t loud like you.” “It’s so loud and my job is so stressful so I want you to stop stomping.” “I don’t want to be a mean person but I really think you’re too loud.”

They did exactly what she requested.

So you know what we agreed to? To walk like normal people. “Okay, okay, we’ll walk normally.” We said. This is exactly what we had been doing. Nothing different. So she still bangs on the floor and gives us nasty looks. But we are being normal people who walk normal and don’t stomp around! Our dog is a normal dog who chews on bones and walks from his bed to his food bowl, and gets excited when it’s time for walkies! We are so normal! We’ll be moving in the next month so it’s no skin off my back. Hope the next tenant doesn’t have kids… or maybe I do. And then she’ll finally understand that we are normal people who walk normal. Maybe she’ll miss us.

The neighbor clearly doesn’t believe them. Perhaps the neighbor should move to a quieter building without creaky floors.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person was a downstairs neighbor in a building with very thin floors.

This is funny!

This is a good point.

It’s not actually an old building.

Define old? Not 20, that’s for sure! The problem is clearly the building construction not the age of the building, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the downstairs neighbor will forever be upset living in that apartment. She needs to move out.

At least the upstairs neighbors won’t have to deal with her much longer since they’re moving out.

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