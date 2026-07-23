Their Elderly Neighbor Asked to Borrow Money for Groceries in a Note — They Want to Help but Don’t Want to Loan Money

Imagine living in an apartment complex where there’s an elderly woman who seems pretty nice and neighborly. What would you do if this woman asked you to loan her money? Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they really don’t want to loan the woman money. While she seems nice enough, they don’t know her that well and don’t know if they’ll actually get their money back.

They’re not sure how to explain this to her in a nice way she’ll understand.

It would be hard to be in their situation. They don’t want to upset her, but they also think she’s asking too much. Let’s read all about it.

elderly neighbor asking for money? My boyfriend and I (both 27) live in a condo unit and have a nice but odd elderly neighbor. We have chatted with her a few times and I helped her with laundry when she was having difficulty with the machine on our floor. There is a language barrier. I will say I don’t think there is any ill intent from this woman, but I’m worried we put ourselves into an uncomfortable situation.

She asked for a bigger favor.

She slipped a note under our door last week (it was a bunch of like newspaper clippings and pictures she wrote on, messages about like eating our vegetables and stuff) with one message asking to borrow $60 for groceries because her son was coming into town and her social security money had run out. She wrote us a check to cash on March 3rd when her next check comes in, and we wanted to help her out so we did lend her the money. She was very grateful when my boyfriend went over there.

She asked an even bigger favor.

Last night she put another note under our door requesting $200 to send her son healthy food because he is “getting fat” and also to pay her cellphone bill – again she wrote us a check to cash March 3rd. We don’t have any intention of lending her this or any more money, especially before we know if the first check will go through, but I’m not sure how best to address this going forward. We were thinking of writing her a note back and just saying that we’re not able to lend her any more money right now and putting it under her door, but if anyone has any advice on phrasing this/what to do if we see her in person and she asks again, it would be really helpful!

They could just tell her they don’t have an extra $200 right now (even if they do). She doesn’t know their financial situation. Helping with laundry is one thing, but loaning money is a lot to ask from your neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests leaving a note.

Another person suggests making a phone call.

This person would whine back.

It could be this simple.

All they have to do is say “no.” They could claim not to have the extra money even if they do. They could even play the game of acting stressed out about money themselves, but simply stating they don’t have the money to help should be good enough.

If the woman really is struggling though, perhaps they could send her in the direction of a local food bank.

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