Their Landlord Let Them Move In but Won’t Allow Them to Receive Mail There, and They Don’t Know What to Do

Right off the bat, I have to ask a question…

Who moves in with their landlord?

That’s weird, right?

But enough about that…

We’re here to discuss a problem this person, and it revolves around their mail…and their landlord.

Check out what they had to say about this odd situation and see what you think.

I will be living with my landlord in a month-to-month lease (in CA) and they won’t allow me to receive any mail nor packages there. Is that legal? “I’ve already spoken with them about even using the address just to sign up for health insurance as I’ll be moving to a new state.

Then why’d they let them move in…?

But they said that in case anything were to happen – very worst case scenario I stopped paying rent and became a squatter – they don’t want to have their address listed on my mail and things coming to their address. I’ve asked them a couple different times and they seem very firm on that, but I’m now finding information that that may not be legal. They work in the real estate field and they’ve rented previously and are above-board with everything else so I’d think they’d know the rules. I did check with my friend who is a realtor who said that they could see a landlord who rents to multiple month-to-month tenants in a year living with them not wanting to have all their mail coming to the house, so maybe it is acceptable?

This seems a bit weird…

I don’t think my landlord will budge on this but just wanted to understand this rule more. My landlord said to get a PO Box. But I also learned that UPS and FedEx won’t deliver to a PO Box so I would need to then put the street address of the post office for them to deliver there. I do receive a fair amount of packages. Not ideal, but I may be living with this landlord short-term so it could potentially be workable.”

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I gotta say it again…

Who moves in with their landlord?!?!

So odd…

Well, this is definitely an unusual living arrangement…